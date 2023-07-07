MS Dhoni Turns 42: Birthday Celebration With Virat Kohli to Childhood Pics, Check Out Rare Photos

CHANGE LANGUAGE
MS Dhoni celebrates his 42nd birthday on July 7, 2023, and here are some of the rarest pictures of the CSK captain on social media

Former Team India captain MS Dhoni celebrates his 42nd birthday on July 7, 2023, the legendary wicketkeeper batter is one of the most celebrated sportspersons from India, due to his incredible achievements for Indian cricket. As ‘Thala’ Dhoni turns 42, we decided to compile a photo gallery with some of the rarest pictures of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain. Take a look:

01
First up one of the rarest images of MS Dhoni, few people have gotten to see the CSK stalwart getting emotional but the 41-year-old was seen tearing up as he lifted Ravindra Jadeja after CSK won the dramatic IPL 2023 final. (Twitter Image)

02
One of the rarest images, MS Dhoni celebrating his birthday in the Indian dressing room along with Virat Kohli. (Twitter Image)

03
MS Dhoni along with his father, Pan Singh Dhoni. (Twitter Image)

04
Did you know, Dhoni has a brother as well? Narendra Singh Dhoni is the elder brother of the CSK star. (Twitter Image)

05
Another unseen picture of MS Dhoni when the legendary wicketkeeper-batsman was a teenager. (Twitter Image)

06
MS Dhoni during his childhood days, posing with his teammates. (Twitter Image)

07
MS Dhoni's childhood photo, it's a well-renowned fact that the cricketer used to play football before making the switch to cricket. (Twitter Image)

08
Another rare picture of MS Dhoni from his childhood. (Twitter Image)

09
MS Dhoni with one of the early trophies he won in his stellar career. (Twitter Image)

10
MS Dhoni with Santosh Lal, the friend who taught him the helicopter shot. (Twitter Image)

11
MS Dhoni made a visit to his school and was felicitated in a ceremony after he made his Team India debut. (Twitter Image)

12
MS Dhoni's marriage pictures with wife Sakshi Dhoni, the pair got hitched on 4 July 2010, and recently celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary. (Twitter Image)

13
A goody picture of MS Dhoni in a never seen before avatar with daughter Ziva (Twitter Image)