PBKS vs MI in Pictures, IPL 2023: Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav Star as Mumbai Indians Chase Down 215

Curated By: Feroz Khan
Last Updated: May 04, 2023, 00:35 IST
Chandigarh, India
Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma called it correctly at the coin toss and decided to bowl first against Punjab Kings in Mohali. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
Matthew Short and Shikhar Dhawan led a solid recovery for Punjab Kings with a 49-run stand after they lost opener Prabhsimran Singh for a duck. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
Piyush Chawla provided the breakthrough when he cleaned up Matthew Short on 27 with a googly. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
Shikhar Dhawan struck three boundaries off Piyush Chawla before the wily leggie outfoxed the Punjab Kings opener to have him stumped on 30. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
And then Liam Livingstone unleashed carnage at the PCA Stadium as he raced away to a half-century. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
Liam Livingstone blasted seven fours and four sixes during his unbeaten 82 off 42. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
Jofra Archer had a nightmare of a game. He not only dropped a catch but also bowled four wicketless overs while leaking 56 runs in them. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
Jitesh Sharma remained unbeaten on 49 while adding 119 runs for the fourth wicket with Liam Livingstone. Punjab Kings finished with a mammoth 214/3 in 20 overs. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
Mumbai Indians lost their captain Rohit Sharma for a three-ball duck to Rishi Dhawan in the very first over of the chase. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav led an excellent recovery with the pair stitching a century stand to put Mumbai Indians on course. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
Ishan Kishan struck 75 off 41 with the help of seven fours and four sixes. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
Suryakumar Yadav was at his entertaining best playing shots all across the park. He made 66 off 31 with the help of eight fours and two sixes. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
Tilak Varma and Tim David applied the finishing touches with the former hitting the winnings six in the 19th over. MI overhauled the target with seven deliveries to spare. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
