PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2023: RCB Return to Winning Ways After Clinical 24-Run Win Over Punjab Kings

Curated By: Amrit Santlani
Last Updated: April 20, 2023, 20:53 IST
Punjab, India
Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Punjab Kings by 24 runs in IPL 2023 as RCB moved to fifth place in the points table, while PBKS dropped to seventh. (Sportzpics)
Royal Challengers Bangalore put in a clinical display, scoring 174/4 after being invited to bat first, and they restricted PBKS to 150 in reply. (Sportzpics)
Mohammed Siraj was adjudged Player of the Match award for his sensational bowling spell of 4 wickets and he also had a direct hit to dismiss Harpreet Singh Bhatia. (Sportzpics)
Mohammed Siraj also reached 12 wickets in IPL 2023 season and took home the purple cap. (Sportzpics)
Royal Challengers Bangalore's Faf du Plessis was the top scorer for his side, scoring 84 runs with the bat playing a key role in helping RCB reach 174. (IPL/BCCI)
Shikhar Dhawan missed the match due to his shoulder niggle while Faf du Plessis wouldn't field due to his rib issue so Virat Kohli captained RCB. (Sportzpics)
Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis stitched together a 137-run stand to give RCB a sublime start. (Sportzpics)
Virat Kohli scored 59 runs from 47 balls, whereas Du Plessis got 84, and both players scored their fourth fifty in IPL 2023 season. (Sportzpics)
Punjab Kings made a recovery after removing Du Plessis and Virat Kohli but already, but RCB had reached a big total by then however, the middle order struggled again otherwise RCB could've crossed the 200-run mark. (Sportzpics)
Royal Challengers Bangalore jolted Punjab Kings with early blows, but the home side lost 4 wickets in the powerplay itself in their chase of 175 as RCB dominated the proceedings. (Sportzpics)
Having lost their entire top order cheaply, Jitesh Sharma and Harpreet Brar stitched together a crucial partnership as they tried to pull off a miraculous win but it wouldn't happen. (Sportzpics)
Prabhsimran Singh played a knock of 46 runs as he gave PBKS a crucial start as all those around him faltered. (Sportzpics)
Jitesh Sharma almost nearly sealed an unlikely win for Punjab Kings with his 41-run knock however, he couldn't get his side over the line. (Sportzpics)
