LSG vs RCB, Pictures From IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore Clinch Low-scoring Thriller in Lucknow

LSG vs RCB, Pictures From IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore Clinch Low-scoring Thriller in Lucknow

Check out the top pictures from the IPL 2023 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Monday

1/ 14
kl rahul, faf du plessis, lsg vs rcb match toss

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis (right) called it correctly at the coin toss and decided his team will be batting first against Lucknow Super Giants. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

2/ 14
kl rahul, kl rahul leg injury, kl rahul lsg, ipl 2023

Lucknow Super Giants suffered an early blow in the match when KL Rahul limped off the field after a leg injury while fielding during the second over. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

3/ 14
faf du plessis, virat kohli, rcb opener

On a challenging surface, Faf du Plessis and stitched a solid opening partnership that would prove decisive later on. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

4/ 14
virat kohli, rcb, ipl 2023

The stand. worth 62, was broken when Virat Kohli was stumped by Lucknow Super Giants legspinner Ravi Bishnoi on 31. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

5/ 14
ravi bishnoi, rcb, glenn maxwell

Ravi Bishnoi landed another major blow when he trapped the big-hitting Glenn Maxwell LBW on 4. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

6/ 14
lsg vs rcb photos, ipl 2023, lucknow cricket stadium

Rain arrived midway during the 16th over of Royal Challengers Bangalore innings with the scorecard reading 92/4 in 15.2 overs. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

7/ 14
faf du plessis, lsg vs rcb, ipl 2023

Faf du Plessis was the standout performer with the bat during the match as he made 44 - the top score by a batter from either side. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

8/ 14
naveen ul haq, lsg vs rcb, ipl 2023

Naveen Ul Haq took three wickets including two in the final over of Royal Challengers Bangalore innings as they finished with 126/9 in 20 overs. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

9/ 14
mohammed siraj, rcb, ipl 2023

Royal Challengers Bangalore needed early wickets and Mohammed Siraj did just that when he dot rid of Lucknow Super Giants opener Kyle Mayers for a duck in the first over. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

10/ 14
virat kohli, lsg vs rcb, ipl 2023

Lucknow Super Giants suffered a top-order collapse as they lost as many as four wickets inside the Powerplay. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

11/ 14
karn sharma, lsg vs rcb, ipl 2023

Karn Sharma got rid of dangermen Nicholas Pooran and Marcus Stoinis to all but end Lucknow Super Giants' flickering hopes. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

12/ 14
krishnappa gowtham, krishnappa gowtham lsg, ipl 2023

Krishnappa Gowtham struck a four and two sixes to raise hopes but his run out for 23 in the 12th over left Lucknow Super Giants 66/7. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

13/ 14
kkl rahul, lucknow super giants, ipl 2023

With his team staring down the barrel, a limping KL Rahul walked out to bat but it was clear he was unfit to run between the wickets. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

14/ 14
lsg vs rcb, ipl 2023, lucknow super giants vs royal challengers bangalore

Lucknow Super Giants eventually folded for 108 in 19.5 overs as Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 18 runs. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)