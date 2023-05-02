LSG vs RCB, Pictures From IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore Clinch Low-scoring Thriller in Lucknow

Curated By: Feroz Khan
Last Updated: May 02, 2023, 01:12 IST
Lucknow, India
Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis (right) called it correctly at the coin toss and decided his team will be batting first against Lucknow Super Giants. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
Lucknow Super Giants suffered an early blow in the match when KL Rahul limped off the field after a leg injury while fielding during the second over. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
On a challenging surface, Faf du Plessis and stitched a solid opening partnership that would prove decisive later on. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
The stand. worth 62, was broken when Virat Kohli was stumped by Lucknow Super Giants legspinner Ravi Bishnoi on 31. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
Ravi Bishnoi landed another major blow when he trapped the big-hitting Glenn Maxwell LBW on 4. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
Rain arrived midway during the 16th over of Royal Challengers Bangalore innings with the scorecard reading 92/4 in 15.2 overs. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
Faf du Plessis was the standout performer with the bat during the match as he made 44 - the top score by a batter from either side. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
Naveen Ul Haq took three wickets including two in the final over of Royal Challengers Bangalore innings as they finished with 126/9 in 20 overs. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
Royal Challengers Bangalore needed early wickets and Mohammed Siraj did just that when he dot rid of Lucknow Super Giants opener Kyle Mayers for a duck in the first over. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
Lucknow Super Giants suffered a top-order collapse as they lost as many as four wickets inside the Powerplay. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
Karn Sharma got rid of dangermen Nicholas Pooran and Marcus Stoinis to all but end Lucknow Super Giants' flickering hopes. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
Krishnappa Gowtham struck a four and two sixes to raise hopes but his run out for 23 in the 12th over left Lucknow Super Giants 66/7. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
With his team staring down the barrel, a limping KL Rahul walked out to bat but it was clear he was unfit to run between the wickets. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
Lucknow Super Giants eventually folded for 108 in 19.5 overs as Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 18 runs. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
