MI vs RCB IPL 2023 Match in Pictures: Mumbai Indians Chase Down 200 With 21 Balls to Spare

Check out the top images from IPL 2023 clash between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore played at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday night

01
rohit sharma, faf du plessis, mi vs rcb, ipl 2023

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bangalore, led by Faf du Plessis. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

02
jason behrendorff, virat kohli, mi vs rcb

Jason Behrendorff struck twice in as many overs as he got rid of Virat Kohli and Mahipal Lomror cheaply to dent Royal Challengers Bangalore. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

03
faf du plessis, glenn maxwell, ipl 2023, mi vs rcb

Royal Challengers Bangalore responded through a century stand between Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell as the pair counterattacked. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

04
glenn maxwell, ipl 2023, mi vs rcb

Glenn Maxwell got to a quickfire half-century, taking just 25 deliveries to the milestone. He was dismissed on 68 off 33. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

05
faf du plessis, ipl 2023, mi vs rcb

Faf Du Plessis continued his excellent run with the bat as he raised a sixth half-century this season. He made 65 off 41. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

06
cameron green, mi vs rcb, ipl 2023

With Royal Challengers Bangalore threatening to post a big total, Mumbai Indians hit back with quick blows in the middle overs. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

07
dinesh karthik, ipl 2023, mi vs rcb

A handy cameo from Dinesh Karthik as he struck 30 off 18 helped Royal Challengers Bangalore finish with a challenging 199/6 from 20 overs. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

08
ishan kishan, mi vs rcb, ipl 2023

Ishan Kishan led a rapid start to the chase as he raced away to 42 in no time with the help of four fours and as many sixes. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

09
wanindu hasaranga, mi vs rcb, ipl 2023

Wanindu Hasaranga then landed two blows in his first over to bring some respite for Royal Challengers Bangalore. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

10
rohit sharma, mi vs rcb, ipl 2023

It was yet another forgettable night for Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma who was given out LBW after managing just 7. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

11
nehal wadhera, suryakumar yadav, ipl 2023

Mumbai Indians made an excellent recovery from the two wickets with Suryakumar Yadav and Nehwal Wadhera stitching a century stand for the third wicket. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

12
suryakumar yadav, mi vs rcb, ipl 2023

Suryakumar Yadav produced a breathtaking show as he slammed 83 off 35 with the help of seven fours and six sixes. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

13
nehal wadhera, cameron green, mi vs rcb

With just eight runs needed, SKY holed out but Nehal Wadhera finished the job with a six which also took him to a second successive half-century of IPL 2023. MI won by six wickets, chasing down 200 in 16.3 overs. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)