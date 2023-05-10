MI vs RCB IPL 2023 Match in Pictures: Mumbai Indians Chase Down 200 With 21 Balls to Spare

Curated By: Feroz Khan
Feroz Khan
Last Updated: May 10, 2023, 00:24 IST
Mumbai, India
Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bangalore, led by Faf du Plessis. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
Jason Behrendorff struck twice in as many overs as he got rid of Virat Kohli and Mahipal Lomror cheaply to dent Royal Challengers Bangalore. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
Royal Challengers Bangalore responded through a century stand between Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell as the pair counterattacked. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
Glenn Maxwell got to a quickfire half-century, taking just 25 deliveries to the milestone. He was dismissed on 68 off 33. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
Faf Du Plessis continued his excellent run with the bat as he raised a sixth half-century this season. He made 65 off 41. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
With Royal Challengers Bangalore threatening to post a big total, Mumbai Indians hit back with quick blows in the middle overs. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
A handy cameo from Dinesh Karthik as he struck 30 off 18 helped Royal Challengers Bangalore finish with a challenging 199/6 from 20 overs. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
Ishan Kishan led a rapid start to the chase as he raced away to 42 in no time with the help of four fours and as many sixes. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
Wanindu Hasaranga then landed two blows in his first over to bring some respite for Royal Challengers Bangalore. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
It was yet another forgettable night for Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma who was given out LBW after managing just 7. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
Mumbai Indians made an excellent recovery from the two wickets with Suryakumar Yadav and Nehwal Wadhera stitching a century stand for the third wicket. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
Suryakumar Yadav produced a breathtaking show as he slammed 83 off 35 with the help of seven fours and six sixes. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
With just eight runs needed, SKY holed out but Nehal Wadhera finished the job with a six which also took him to a second successive half-century of IPL 2023. MI won by six wickets, chasing down 200 in 16.3 overs. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)