RCB vs GT, IPL 2023 Match in Pics: Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill Smash Hundreds as RCB Miss Playoffs After Loss to GT

Curated By: Amrit Santlani
Last Updated: May 22, 2023, 01:19 IST
Bengaluru, India
Gujarat Titans defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 6 wickets at the Chinnaswamy Stadium to eliminate RCB from the IPL 2023 playoffs race. (Sportzpics)
Gujarat Titans' win meant that they finished the league stage with 20 points, firmly at the top of the points table, GT will next lock horns with CSK in the IPL 2023 Qualifier 1. (Sportzpics)
Mumbai Indians' win earlier in the day meant that they reached the IPL 2023 playoffs pulling down curtains on RCB's campaign. It was a special season for Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell both of whom were crucial but couldn't help RCB reach the knockouts. (Sportzpics)
Shubman Gill's century helped Gujarat Titans defeat RCB by 6 wickets and the defeat meant that RCB remained on 14 points and were eliminated from the race for IPL 2023 playoffs. (Sportzpics)
While wickets kept falling at one end, Gill kept Gujarat going and in the first ball of the last over of the inning he launched a six into the stands, scoring the winning runs to secure a victory for Gujarat Titans. (Sportzpics)
Virat Kohli picked up a crucial catch of Shankar just after the GT batter smashed his fifty. However, Kohli appeared to hurt his knee and was later taken off injured. (Sportzpics)
Vijay Shankar and Shubman Gill's partnership helped Gujarat Titans into a commanding position in the chase and after Shankar's departure, Gill took over the burden of taking GT over the line. (Sportzpics)
Following Saha's dismissal, Shubman Gill and Vijay Shankar kept Gujarat Titans ticking as they stitched together a crucial second wicket partnership to help GT reach 148/2 when Shankar was dismissed by Vijaykumar Vyshak. (Sportzpics)
After Virat Kohli inspired RCB to 197/5, Gujarat Titans came out for the chase but Mohammed Siraj continued his wicket-taking spree in the powerplay to remove Wriddhiman Saha early. (Sportzpics)
Kohli's 101-run knock took his tally to 639 runs in 14 innings for RCB and he jumped to third place in the IPL 2023 Orange Cap race. (Sportzpics)
Virat Kohli became the third player after Jos Buttler and Shikhar Dhawan to smash back to back centuries in the history of IPL. (Sportzpics)
Virat Kohli became the player with the most hundreds in the history of IPL as he smashed his seventh century, that too in consecutive games. (Sportzpics)
While wickets kept falling at one end, Virat Kohli kept RCB going and the 34-year-old smashed his second consecutive century this season as he helped RCB post a total of 197/5 against Gujarat Titans. (Sportzpics)
Virat Kohli looked in the groove as he smashed a fifty in 35 balls and continued the assault on Gujarat Titans' bowlers after Faf du Plessis was dismissed on 28. (Sportzpics)
Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis stitched together a 67-run stand for RCB as they dominated the powerplay giving their side a blistering start. (Sportzpics)
Once the rain stopped and play began, RCB batters took control of the tie as Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis dominated the Gujarat Titans bowlers. (Sportzpics)
After a much-delayed start due to rain, the toss took place and Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya opted to bowl first. (Sportzpics)
The match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans was a must-win game for RCB but the rain gods had other ideas. (Sportzpics)
RCB needed to win their clash against Gujarat Titans to reach 16 points as Mumbai Indians defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad to reach 16 points and go above RCB in the IPL 2023 points table. (Sportzpics)
Mumbai Indians defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets to boost their chances of reaching the playoffs. RCB needed to ensure a win over Gujarat Titans, a washout or a defeat would mean that Mumbai Indians would pip RCB to a place for IPL playoffs. (Sportzpics)