RCB vs KKR, Match 36 Photos: How Knight Riders Defeated Royal Challengers For The 2nd Time in IPL 2023

Check out the top images from the IPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday

virat kohli, nitish rana, ipl 2023 rcb vs kkr match toss

Royal Challengers Bangalore stand-in captain won the toss and opted to bowl first against Nitish Rana-led Kolkata Knight Riders at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday night. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

jason roy, n jagadeesan, rcb photos, kkr vs rcb, rcb vs kkr photos

Jason Roy led a superb start for Kolkata Knight Riders as he clubbed four sixes in an over of Shahbaz Ahmed to end the Powerplay. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

jason roy, rcb vs kkr, jason roy photo

Jason Roy went on to complete his half-century off just 22 deliveries even as Kolkata Knight Riders slowed down after Powerplay. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

jason roy, vijaykumar vyshak, ipl 2023 photos

Right-arm pacer Vijaykumar Vyshak took advantage of the pressure as he got rid of N Jagadeesan for 27 and Jason Roy on 56 in one over to remove both the openers. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

nitish rana, venaktesh iyer, rcb vs kkr photos, ipl photos

Nitish Rana (left) benefitted from two dropped catches as he smashed 48 and stitched an 80-run partnership with Venkatesh Iyer for the third wicket in a superb recovery. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

wanindu hasaranga, wanindu hasaranga photos, wanindu hasaranga rcb, wanindu hasaranga latest photo

Royal Challengers Bangalore again landed two quick blows this time through Wanindu Hasaranga who removed Nitish Rana and Venkatesh Iyer in an over. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

david wiese, rinku singh, rcb vs kkr photos

Rinku Singh (right) and David Wiese struck late blows to help Kolkata Knight Riders finish with 200/5 in 20 overs. Rinku made 18* off 10 while Wiese struck 12* off 3. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

faf du plessis, virat kohli, rcb vs kkr photos

Faf du Plessis (left) and Virat Kohli started on a positive note with the duo adding 30 runs in the first two overs of the chase. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

suyash sharma, suyash sharma kkr, suyash sharma wicket celebration

Suyash Sharma was then introduced into the attack and in two overs, he got rid of Faf du Plessis and Shahbaz Ahmed to dent Royal Challengers Bangalore's chase. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

glenn maxwell, glenn maxwell rcb, glenn maxwell latest photo

Glenn Maxwell was removed for five in the final over of Powerplay by Varun Chakravarthy. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

virat kohli, mahipal lomror, rcb batters

And then Virat Kohli found an able partner in Mahipal Lomror with the pair repairing the damage while adding 55 runs for the fourth wicket. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

virat kohli, virat kohli fifty, virat kohli rcb, virat kohli ipl 2023

Virat Kohli struck his fifth fifty of the IPL 2023 and while he was in the middle, Royal Challengers Bangalore were in the hunt of 201. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

venkatesh iyer, kkr, ipl 2023

But then Venkatesh Iyer (right) took a superb catch in the middle to end Virat Kohli's innings on 54. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

andre ruseell, andre ruseell kkr, andre ruseell ipl 2023

Andre Russell took two wickets including that of Virat Kohli and Wanindu Hasaranga as Kolkata Knight Riders continued to tighten their grip. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

kolkata knight riders win, kkr photos, kkr latest photo

Royal Challengers Bangalore managed 179/8 in 20 overs as Kolkata Knight Riders recorded a 21-run win. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

varun chakravarthy, varun chakravarthy kkr, varun chakravarthy ipl 2023

Varun Chakaravarthy took 3/27 from four overs and was declared player-of-the-match. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)