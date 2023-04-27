RCB vs KKR, Match 36 Photos: How Knight Riders Defeated Royal Challengers For The 2nd Time in IPL 2023

Curated By: Feroz Khan
Last Updated: April 27, 2023, 00:12 IST
Bengaluru, India
Royal Challengers Bangalore stand-in captain won the toss and opted to bowl first against Nitish Rana-led Kolkata Knight Riders at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday night. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
Jason Roy led a superb start for Kolkata Knight Riders as he clubbed four sixes in an over of Shahbaz Ahmed to end the Powerplay. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
Jason Roy went on to complete his half-century off just 22 deliveries even as Kolkata Knight Riders slowed down after Powerplay. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
Right-arm pacer Vijaykumar Vyshak took advantage of the pressure as he got rid of N Jagadeesan for 27 and Jason Roy on 56 in one over to remove both the openers. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
Nitish Rana (left) benefitted from two dropped catches as he smashed 48 and stitched an 80-run partnership with Venkatesh Iyer for the third wicket in a superb recovery. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
Royal Challengers Bangalore again landed two quick blows this time through Wanindu Hasaranga who removed Nitish Rana and Venkatesh Iyer in an over. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
Rinku Singh (right) and David Wiese struck late blows to help Kolkata Knight Riders finish with 200/5 in 20 overs. Rinku made 18* off 10 while Wiese struck 12* off 3. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
Faf du Plessis (left) and Virat Kohli started on a positive note with the duo adding 30 runs in the first two overs of the chase. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
Suyash Sharma was then introduced into the attack and in two overs, he got rid of Faf du Plessis and Shahbaz Ahmed to dent Royal Challengers Bangalore's chase. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
Glenn Maxwell was removed for five in the final over of Powerplay by Varun Chakravarthy. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
And then Virat Kohli found an able partner in Mahipal Lomror with the pair repairing the damage while adding 55 runs for the fourth wicket. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
Virat Kohli struck his fifth fifty of the IPL 2023 and while he was in the middle, Royal Challengers Bangalore were in the hunt of 201. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
But then Venkatesh Iyer (right) took a superb catch in the middle to end Virat Kohli's innings on 54. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
Andre Russell took two wickets including that of Virat Kohli and Wanindu Hasaranga as Kolkata Knight Riders continued to tighten their grip. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
Royal Challengers Bangalore managed 179/8 in 20 overs as Kolkata Knight Riders recorded a 21-run win. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
Varun Chakaravarthy took 3/27 from four overs and was declared player-of-the-match. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
