RR vs CSK in Photos, IPL 2023: How Rajasthan Royals Snatched the Top Spot From Chennai Super Kings

Curated By: Feroz Khan
Last Updated: April 28, 2023, 00:13 IST
Jaipur, India
Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to bat first against Chennai Super Kings of in Jaipur. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
Yashasvi Jaiswal blazed away in the Powerplay overs as together with Jos Buttler, he helped Rajasthan Royals to 64/0 in 6 overs. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
Yashasvi Jaiswal continued his good run as he brought up his half-century in just 26 deliveries - his third fifty of the season. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja provided the first breakthrough for Chennai Super Kings when he had Jos Buttler hole out in the ninth over. Buttler made 27 off 21. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
Tushar Deshpande then struck twice in an over as Chennai Super Kings dented Rajasthan Royal's excellent start. Deshpande accounted for Sanju Samson and in-form Yashasvi Jaiswal in it. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
Yashaswi Jaiswal made 77 off 43 with the help of eight fours and four fours. Rajasthan Royals innings slowed down for a bit after his exit. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
Then Dhruv Jurel took over as his fireworks propelled Rajasthan Royals to 202/5 in 20 overs. Jurel made 34 off 15 while Devdutt Padikkal also played a superb cameo of 27 not out off 13. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
Ruturaj Gaikwad (left) and Devon Conway led a steady start for Chennai Super Kings in the Powerplay. (AP Photo)
However, the pressure of not scoring enough boundaries in the first six overs got to Devon Conway as Adam Zampa struck with the final delivery of Powerplay to send the opener back in the dug-out on 8. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
Ruturaj Gaikwad though batted well and went on to make 47 off 29 before becoming Adam Zampa's second victim of the night. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
It was then the turn of Ravichandran Ashwin to cause damage and he landed a couple of heavy blows in a single over. He got rid of Ajinkya Rahane on 15 and then removed Ambati Rayudu for a duck. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
With Chennai Super Kings reduced to 73/4, Moeen Ali and Shivam Dube tried to revive the chase. And they succeeded to an extent before Adam Zampa struck for the third time to break the partnership with the scalp of Moeen. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
Shivam Dube though continued the fight and struck a quick half-century - his third in a row. However, his 33-ball 52 wasn't enough. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
Chennai Super Kings finished at 170/6 as Shivam Dube fell off the final delivery. Rajasthan Royals completed a 32-run win. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
