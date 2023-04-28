CHANGE LANGUAGE
RR vs CSK in Photos, IPL 2023: How Rajasthan Royals Snatched the Top Spot From Chennai Super Kings

Check out the top images from the IPL 2023 match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday

1/ 14
ms dhoni, sanju samson, rr vs csk, rr vs csk photos

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to bat first against Chennai Super Kings of in Jaipur. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

2/ 14
yashasvi jaiswal, jos buttler, rr vs csk ipl 2023

Yashasvi Jaiswal blazed away in the Powerplay overs as together with Jos Buttler, he helped Rajasthan Royals to 64/0 in 6 overs. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

3/ 14
yashasvi jaiswal, yashasvi jaiswal rr, yashasvi jaiswal fifty, yashasvi jaiswal ipl 2023

Yashasvi Jaiswal continued his good run as he brought up his half-century in just 26 deliveries - his third fifty of the season. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

4/ 14
ravindra jadeja, ravindra jadeja csk, ravindra jadeja ipl 2023, ravindra jadeja wicket celebration

Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja provided the first breakthrough for Chennai Super Kings when he had Jos Buttler hole out in the ninth over. Buttler made 27 off 21. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

5/ 14
tushar deshpande, tushar deshpande csk, tushar deshpande wicket celebration

Tushar Deshpande then struck twice in an over as Chennai Super Kings dented Rajasthan Royal's excellent start. Deshpande accounted for Sanju Samson and in-form Yashasvi Jaiswal in it. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

6/ 14
Yashaswi Jaiswal fifty, Yashaswi Jaiswal rr, Yashaswi Jaiswal ipl 2023

Yashaswi Jaiswal made 77 off 43 with the help of eight fours and four fours. Rajasthan Royals innings slowed down for a bit after his exit. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

7/ 14
dhruv jurel, dhruv jurel rr, dhruv jurel ipl 2023, dhruv jurel rajasthan royals

Then Dhruv Jurel took over as his fireworks propelled Rajasthan Royals to 202/5 in 20 overs. Jurel made 34 off 15 while Devdutt Padikkal also played a superb cameo of 27 not out off 13. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

8/ 14
ruturaj gaikwad, devon conway, rr vs csk, ipl 2023

Ruturaj Gaikwad (left) and Devon Conway led a steady start for Chennai Super Kings in the Powerplay. (AP Photo)

9/ 14
adam zampa, adam zampa rr, adam zampa legspinner, adam zampa ipl 2023

However, the pressure of not scoring enough boundaries in the first six overs got to Devon Conway as Adam Zampa struck with the final delivery of Powerplay to send the opener back in the dug-out on 8. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

10/ 14
ruturaj gaikwad, ruturaj gaikwad csk, ruturaj gaikwad ipl 2023

Ruturaj Gaikwad though batted well and went on to make 47 off 29 before becoming Adam Zampa's second victim of the night. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

11/ 14
ravichandran ashwin, rr vs csk photos, ipl 2023

It was then the turn of Ravichandran Ashwin to cause damage and he landed a couple of heavy blows in a single over. He got rid of Ajinkya Rahane on 15 and then removed Ambati Rayudu for a duck. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

12/ 14
moeen ali, sanju samson, rr vs csk ipl 2023

With Chennai Super Kings reduced to 73/4, Moeen Ali and Shivam Dube tried to revive the chase. And they succeeded to an extent before Adam Zampa struck for the third time to break the partnership with the scalp of Moeen. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

13/ 14
shivam dube, rr vs csk, ipl 2023

Shivam Dube though continued the fight and struck a quick half-century - his third in a row. However, his 33-ball 52 wasn't enough. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

14/ 14
rr vs csk, rr vs csk photos, rr vs csk ipl 2023

Chennai Super Kings finished at 170/6 as Shivam Dube fell off the final delivery. Rajasthan Royals completed a 32-run win. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)