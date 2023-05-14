CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » CRICKET HOME » Photos » Cricketnext » RR vs RCB Match in Photos, IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore Crush Rajasthan Royals by 112 Runs

RR vs RCB Match in Photos, IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore Crush Rajasthan Royals by 112 Runs

Check out the top images from the IPL 2023 match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore played in Jaipur on Sunday

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and opted to bat first against Rajasthan Royals in an IPL 2023 match on Sunday. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

The opening pair of Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis led a steady but solid start with the duo adding 50 runs before being separated. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

Virat Kohli fell off the final delivery of the 7th over after managing 18 off 19 as KM Asif struck for Rajasthan Royals. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

That dismissal gave way to another solid partnership with Glenn Maxwell and Faf du Plessis adding 69 runs for the second wicket. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

Faf du Plessis (55 off 44) batted sensibly and brought up his seventh half-century of IPL 2023 as he became the first player this season to cross the 600-run mark. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

Glenn Maxwell cracked a quickfire half-century on a difficult pitch for the batters. He made 54 off 33. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

Anuj Rawat provided the late push with a superb cameo that saw him hitting three fours and two sixes in an unbeaten 29 off 11 that propelled Royal Challengers Bangalore to 171/5. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

Mohammed Siraj struck early for Royal Challengers Bangalore as he got rid of the in-form Yashasvi Jaiswal for a two-ball duck in the very first over of Rajasthan Royals' chase. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

And then Wayne Parnell took two wickets in his first over including that of Jos Buttler (0) and Sanju Samson (4) before trapping Joe Root LBW in his next. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

Rajasthan Royals were left in tatters after losing five wickets inside the Powerplay. And when Dhruv Jurel departed in the seventh over, Shimron Hetmyer decided to counterattack with three sixes in a row. He though fell on 35 off 19. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

Michael Bracewell enjoyed bowling on the Jaipur pitch as he took a couple of wickets including that of Devdutt Padikkal and Dhruv Jurel. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

Rajasthan Royals lost wickets in a heap and in quick time with Karn Sharma responsible for the final two dismissals as the hosts were shot out for 59 in 10.3 overs. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

Royal Challengers Bangalore thus thrashed Rajasthan Royals by a massive 112 runs and jumped to the fifth spot on the points table. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)