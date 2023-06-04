CHANGE LANGUAGE
Ruturaj Gaikwad Ties Knot With Utkarsha Pawar, Check Adorable Photos of the Couple

01
Ruturaj Gaikwad tied the knot with Utkarsha Pawar Gaikwad in a private ceremony on Saturday (Instagram/@ruutu.131)

02
Ruturaj Gaikwad's wife Utkarsha Pawar Gaikwad also happens to be a cricketer, and she hails from Pune. She plays domestic cricket for Maharashtra and is known to be a right-handed batter as well as a right-arm fast bowler. (Instagram/@ruutu.131)

03
Ruturaj Gaikwad missed the World Test Championship final for his wedding. The CSK batter was picked as a standby player for WTC Final. (Instagram/@ruutu.131)

04
Utkarsha is currently pursuing her studies at the Institute of Nutrition and Fitness Sciences (INFS), Pune. (Instagram/@ruutu.131)

05
Ruturaj Gaikwad posted photos of the wedding on his Instagram account. (Instagram/@ruutu.131)

06
The adorable couple gave each other a warm hug during the wedding ceremony (Instagram/@ruutu.131)

07
Ruturaj Gaikwad got married to Utkarsha Pawar Gaikwad at Mahabaleshwar. (Instagram/@ruutu.131)

08
Utkarsha Pawar Gaikwad posted with Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Ruturaj Gaikwad after Chennai Super Kings won the IPL 2023. (Instagram/@ruutu.131)