Sachin Tendulkar Turns 50: Rare and Unseen Photos with Wife Anjali, Daughter Sara and Son Arjun

Published By: Nibandh Vinod
Last Updated: April 24, 2023, 07:20 IST
Mumbai, India
SACHIN TENDULKAR 50TH BIRTHDAY: With a career spanning over more than two decades, Sachin Tendulkar stands tall for pulling off innumerable epic knocks. He might be a cricket great but Tendulkar is also a family man.
Well, how can we not begin with their perfect family portrait that shows Sachin Tendulkar posing alongside his better half Anjali Tendulkar, his daughter Sara and son Arjun. And just like any other sibling, Sara poked fun at her brother Ajun, for his amazing stature. She wrote, “Don't know where he got his height from adopted?” (Image: Instagram)
This is a match made in heaven. Sachin Tendulkar treated his fans to glimpses of Gudi Padwa celebrations at his residence. The former India cricketer is all smiles as he poses next to his wife Anjali. (Image: Instagram)
Here is a throwback treasure, featuring young Sachin with his parents. His father Ramesh Tendulkar can be seen looking at his son’s bat in the monochrome picture. (Image: Instagram)
While wishing Sara on the occasion of Daughter’s Day last year, Sachin Tendulkar wrote, “Even though you have outgrown my lap, you will never outgrow my heart. This day reminds me of the wonderful times we shared together! And I truly cherish them. Happy daughter’s day Sara!” (Image: Instagram)
Not many are aware that Mumbai Indians player Arjun Tendulkar can also make the “world’s best-scrambled eggs”. Well, we aren’t saying this Sachin has himself approved the dish. (Image: Instagram)
Isn’t this a blast from the past? Well, an adorable one for sure. This has to be the cutest picture on Sachin’s timeline. Sachin wished his babies Sara and Arjun on Children’s Day with these lovely pictures of the two playing in their father’s arms. (Image: Instagram)
Awe-worthy picture of Sachin with his mother Rajni Tendulkar. He shared this beautiful picture on the occasion of Mother’s Day. The snippet shows Sachin’s mother showering blessings upon him. (Image: Instagram)
The photograph rightly shows what Sachin meant in his caption, which read, “A picture that sums up my happiness.” Young Sara can be seen sitting on her father’s lap. (Image: Instagram)
A glimpse of father and son’s time out at the beach. These quirky selfies give us a peek at their Abu Dhabi vacation. (Image: Instagram)
Yet another, priceless picture of young Sachin’s family. The black and white family portrait features his father, mother and two brothers Ajit and Nitin Tendulkar. (Image: Instagram)
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|FULL Ranking