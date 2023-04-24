Sachin Tendulkar Turns 50! Best 50 Candid Photos of 'God of Cricket'

Published By: Nibandh Vinod
Sachin Tendulkar, also called the “God of cricket,” is perhaps the greatest batter to have played the game. He has become an inspiration to millions of people in India and around the globe.
Sachin Tendulkar's 'Dil Chahta Hai moment ' with Yuvraj Singh and Anil Kumble for shooting of a commercial in Goa. (Image: Instagram)
Sachin Tendulkar posted this image and captioned: 'What a cat(ch)'. (Image: Instagram)
Sachin Tendulkar posted this picture on Holi and asked his fans: Can you count the number of colours on my kurta?. (Image: Instagram)
Sachin Tendulkar his wife Anjali with Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft. (Image: Instagram)
Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar turns a year older today, we bring you some of his best candid pictures from our photo archives. Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar playing tennis. (Image: Getty Images)
Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar arrives at the Oval in London, before making his debut for the Yorkshire team. (Image: AFP)
Yuvraj Singh hugs Sachin Tendulkar after West Indies Brian Lara was caught out during the 5th One-Day International 2002 Cricket series in Port of Spain. (Image: AFP)
Sachin Tendulkar talks with Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt during a charity football match at Nehru stadium for the benefit of the families of Indian soldiers. (Image: AFP)
Sachin Tendulkar smiles with bowler Anil Kumble on last day of the first Test match between India and Zimbabwe at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. (Image: AFP)
Sachin Tendulkar and Vishwanathan Anand meet each other outside Bombay press Club. (Image: AFP)
Sachin Tendulkar wearing a traditional Rajasthani Turban. (Image: Instagram)
Sachin Tendulkar and Vinod Kambli. (Image: Instagram)
Sachin Tendulkar and Jeetendra laugh during the birthday party celebrations for Bujang Pai in Mumbai. (Image: Reuters)
Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull takes a selfie with former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and Union Sports Minister Vijay Goel at the launch of India-Australia Sports Partnership, in Mumbai. (Image: PTI)
Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar plays with a child suffering from cancer at an event organised by Make A Wish Foundation of India in Mumbai. (Image: PTI)
Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar cuts a birthday cake with his wife Anjali at a book launch function in Mumbai. (Image: PTI)
MS Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar eat bananas during a break on final test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo. (Image: Reuters)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar in a meeting in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
Sachin Tendulkar with daughter Sara and son Arjun. (Image: Getty Images)
Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar interacts with students during a surprise visit to a school for which he has sanctioned funds to construct classrooms, in Mumbai. (Image: PTI)
Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar along with his wife Anjali Tendulkar during Bollywood music composer Anu Mallik's annual Jagrata in Mumbai. (Image: PTI)
Master blaster Sachin Tendulkar with Ranvir Singh during the premier of his biopic 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' in Mumbai. (Image: PTI)
Sachin Tendulkar and Abhishek Bachchan during the inaugural ceremony of CEAT Ultimate Table Tennis in Mumbai. (Image: PTI)
Bollywood actor Aamir Khan with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar at the special screening of the film, Dangal in Mumbai. (Image: PTI)
Former Cricketer and Co owner of Bengaluru Blasters, Sachin Tendulkar with South Actor and co owner of Bengaluru Blasters Allu Arjun and Badminton coach Pullela Gopichand at an event to launch their team in Bengaluru. (Image: PTI)
Shah Rukh Khan and Sachin Tendulkar. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar takes a selfie with cricketer Mithali Raj and other sportswomen after a panel discussion on ‘The Role of Sports in the Empowerment of Girls’ in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and tennis star Leander Paes share a lighter moment as they watch Sania Mirza and P Thombre's doubles match against Chinese pair at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Image: PTI)
Indian batsman Virat Kohli and former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar before the cricket match between India and West Indies at Brabourne Stadium, in Mumbai. (Image: PTI)
Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and Vinod Kambli with Sir Ramakant Achrekar, as they seek his bleesings for their upcoming venture Tendulkar Middlesex Global Academy, in Mumbai. (Image: PTI)
Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali Tendulkar with cricketer Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma at the screening of the biopic 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' in Mumbai. (Image: PTI)
Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar during the opening ceremony of Kolkata Police Annual sports meet in Kolkata. (Image: PTI)
Kevin Pieterson, Sachin Tendulkar and Sunil Gavaskar before the opening IPL 2018 match between Mumbai Indians and Chenna Super Kings at the Wankhade Stadium in Mumbai. (Image: PTI)
Mumbai Indians mentor Sachin Tendulkar cuts a cake to celebrate his birthday his team players after their match against Rising Pune Supergiants in Mumbai. (Image: PTI)
Sachin Tendulkar legendary cricketer and co-owner of 'Tamil Thalaivas' along with Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam watching the Pro Kabaddi league match in Chennai. (Image: PTI)
Amitabh Bachchan and Sachin Tendulkar. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar coming out after offering prayers at Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirumala in Tirupati. (Image: PTI)
UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar plays during a friendly football match with children from the Special Olympics on World Children's Day in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
Co-owner of Premier Badminton League (PBL) franchise Bengaluru Blasters Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali with coach Pullela Gopichand during the match against Chennai Smashers in Mumbai. (Image: PTI)
Former India player Sachin Tendulkar rings a bell before the 4th ODI cricket match between India and West Indies at Brabourne Stadium, in Mumbai. (Image: PTI)
Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and wife Anjali offer prayers, at Golden temple in Amritsar. (Image: PTI)
Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa, Captain of IAF, Sachin Tendulkar, Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat and others during the 85th Air Force Day parade at Hindon Air Force base in Ghaziabad. (Image: PTI)
Sachin Tendulkar and Aamir Khan. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar takes a selfie with fans as he arrives to inaugurate the Centre of Excellency at HPCA Stadium Dharamshala. (Image: PTI)
Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and actor Ranveer Singh at the birthday bash of Ravi Bhagchandka in Mumbai. (Image: PTI)
Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar with Ryan Tham arrive for a party to celebrate National Award for film Neerja in Mumbai. (Image: PTI)
Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar gives batting tips to young cricketers under Tendulkar Middlesex Global Academy, in Mumbai. (Image: PTI)
VVS Laxman hugs Sachin Tendulkar at the launch of Laxman’s autobiography ‘281 and Beyond’, in Mumbai. (Image: PTI)
Sachin Tendulkar and Vidya Balan exchange greetings at the special screening of 'Tumhari Sulu' at Light Box in Mumbai. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar with his son Arjun and others participating in a cleanliness drive as part of Swachhta Hi Sewa campaign at Bandra in Mumbai. (Image: PTI)
