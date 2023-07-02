'They Cut Last Two Frames...': Saeed Ajmal Makes Huge Claim on Controversial Sachin Tendulkar LBW Decision During 2011 WC

Curated By: Aditya Maheshwari
Last Updated: July 02, 2023, 13:26 IST
New Delhi, India
Ajmal was a guest on Nadir Ali and recalled the incident and suggested that the last two frames were cut to make the ball miss stumps.
Ajmal said: Umpire and I still say he was out. They cut the last two frames to make the ball miss the stumps. Otherwise, it would have directly hit the middle stump.
Tendulkar was the standout performer for India with the bat and scored 85 runs off 115 balls to help India post 260 for 9 in 50 overs vs Pakistan.
However, Tendulkar was batting on 23 when Ajmal hit him on the pads and the on-field umpire gave him out but the batting legend took the review and the third umpire overturned the decision.
Ajmal also heaped praise on Tendulkar and said: Sachin. He is a legend. He scored more than 20,000 runs. It is a big thing to take his wicket. When I played with him, I realized what it means to play a match against Sachin. I also played the MCC match with him. He was my team's captain.