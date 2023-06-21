COVID Vaccine Link to Shane Warne's Sudden Death: Report

Curated By: Aditya Maheshwari
Aditya Maheshwari
Last Updated: June 21, 2023, 18:22 IST
New Delhi, India
A recent report suggests that Shane Warne death may have been precipitated by Covid Vaccine. (AFP Image)
Shane Warne, widely regarded as the greatest leg-spinner of all time, passed away last year at the age of 52. (AFP Image)
The legendary spinner was found unresponsive in his villa during a vacation in Thailand last year in March. (AFP Image)
Foul play was not suspected in the shock death of Warne and it was reported that he died of a suspected heart attack. (AFP Image)
Recently, an UK-based Indian-origin consultant cardiologist and an Australian medic revealed a major reason behind Warne's sudden demise. (AFP Image)
Dr Aseem Malhotra & Dr Chris Neil said that Warne may have been precipitated by the COVID mRNA vaccine that he had taken approximately 9 months prior. (AFP Image)
They said their research shows that a COVID mRNA vaccine can cause a rapid acceleration of coronary disease, especially in those that may already have undetected mild heart disease. (AFP Image)
Former England cricketer Dimitri Mascarenhas reacted to the latest developments and calls for an immediate suspension of these jabs around the world. (AFP Image)
Meanwhile UK's Conservative Party MP Andrew Bridgen also backed the call for the suspension of vaccines until deeper research is conducted. (AFP Image)