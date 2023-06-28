CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :ODI World Cup 2023Prithvi ShawSunil GavaskarSri Lanka vs ScotlandIND VS WI
Home » CRICKET HOME » Photos » Cricketnext » Indian Opener Shubman Gill Spotted in Mumbai Airport in All White Drip

Indian Opener Shubman Gill Spotted in Mumbai Airport in All White Drip

The 23-year-old's stock has skyrocketed following his incredible IPL 2023 campaign, in which the Fazilka-born batsman managed to rack up a massive tally of 890 runs in 17 matches

Indian opener Shubman Gill was spotted arriving at the Mumbai Airport on Tuesday in a trendy all-white drip.

01
Shubman Gill was pictured at the Mumbai Airport on Tuesday (Viral Bhayani)

Shubman Gill was pictured at the Mumbai Airport on Tuesday (Viral Bhayani)

02
The stylish batsman was pictured in an all white attire, paired up with green shoes (Viral Bhayani)

The stylish batsman was pictured in an all white attire, paired up with green shoes (Viral Bhayani)

03
Gill obliged fan requests for pictures (Viral Bhayani)

Gill obliged fan requests for pictures (Viral Bhayani)

04
The craze for the young opener has hit its peak following his astounding IPL 2023 season (Viral Bhayani)

The craze for the young opener has hit its peak following his astounding IPL 2023 season (Viral Bhayani)

05
As the 2023 ODI World Cup approaches, Indian fans will be hoping that Gill can perform at the highest level during the showpiece tournament in October-November (Viral Bhayani)

As the 2023 ODI World Cup approaches, Indian fans will be hoping that Gill can perform at the highest level during the showpiece tournament in October-November (Viral Bhayani)