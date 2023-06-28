Indian Opener Shubman Gill Spotted in Mumbai Airport in All White Drip

Curated By: Vivek Ganapathy
Vivek Ganapathy
Last Updated: June 28, 2023, 00:19 IST
Mumbai, India
Indian opener Shubman Gill was spotted arriving at the Mumbai Airport on Tuesday in a trendy all-white drip.
Shubman Gill was pictured at the Mumbai Airport on Tuesday (Viral Bhayani)
The stylish batsman was pictured in an all white attire, paired up with green shoes (Viral Bhayani)
Gill obliged fan requests for pictures (Viral Bhayani)
The craze for the young opener has hit its peak following his astounding IPL 2023 season (Viral Bhayani)
As the 2023 ODI World Cup approaches, Indian fans will be hoping that Gill can perform at the highest level during the showpiece tournament in October-November (Viral Bhayani)