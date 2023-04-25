SRH vs DC in Pictures, IPL 2023: How Delhi Capitals Won a Low-scoring Thriller Against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Curated By: Feroz Khan
Last Updated: April 25, 2023, 00:04 IST
Hyderabad, India
Delhi Capitals captain David Warner (right) called it correctly at the coin toss and decided his team will be batting first against Sunrisers Hyderabad. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
Delhi Capitals received an early jolt when Bhuvneshwar Kumar had opener Phil Salt caught behind for a golden duck in the first over. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
Mitchell Marsh counterattacked. He clattered five fours in the second over, bowled by Marco Jansen but then fell on 25 as T Natarajan trapped him LBW. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
With Delhi Capitals making a decent progress despite early blows, Washington Sundar struck thrice in an over to leave them in deep trouble. He removed David Warner, Sarfaraz Khan and Aman Khan in it as DC slipped from 57/2 to 62/5. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
With Delhi Capitals struggling, Manish Pandey (left) and Axar Patel repaired the damage with a solid 69-run partnership for the sixth wicket. (AP Photo)
However, both Axar Patel (in picture) and Manish Pandey fell for 34 runs each and in quick succession as Delhi Capitals suffered another collapse. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
Towards the end, Delhi Capitals lost three batters to as many run outs as they finished with 144/9 in 20 overs. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
Sunrisers Hyderabad opener Harry Brook struggled to get going and in his efforts to break the shackles, he got bowled off Anrich Nortje for 7. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
Mayank Agarwal and Rahul Tripathi then led a steady progress with a 38-run partnership for the second wicket. (Sportzpics)
And then the Delhi Capitals spinners took over. Axar Patel removed Mayank Agarwal for 49 before DC took control of the proceedings as Sunrisers were reduced to 85/5. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
Washington Sundar and Heinrich Klaasen gave DC a mighty scare with the Sunrisers pair finding boundaries in the slog overs. Anrich Nortje got rid of Klaasen on 31 in a big relief for DC. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
Mukesh Sharma then successfully defended 13 runs in the final over as Sunrisers Hyderabad finished with 137/6 and Delhi Capitals sealed a seven-run win. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
