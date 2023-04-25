CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :GT VS MISRH VS DC HighlightsVirat Kohli FinedSachin TendulkarArshdeep Singh
Home » CRICKET HOME » Photos » Cricketnext » SRH vs DC in Pictures, IPL 2023: How Delhi Capitals Won a Low-scoring Thriller Against Sunrisers Hyderabad

SRH vs DC in Pictures, IPL 2023: How Delhi Capitals Won a Low-scoring Thriller Against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Here you will get the top pictures from IPL 2023 match played between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals on Monday night

1/ 12
srh vs dc, aiden markram, david warner, ipl 2023 match

Delhi Capitals captain David Warner (right) called it correctly at the coin toss and decided his team will be batting first against Sunrisers Hyderabad. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

2/ 12
bhuvneshwar kumar, bhuvneshwar kumar srh, bhuvneshwar kumar ipl 2023, bhuvneshwar kumar indian premier league, bhuvneshwar kumar srh

Delhi Capitals received an early jolt when Bhuvneshwar Kumar had opener Phil Salt caught behind for a golden duck in the first over. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

3/ 12
mitchell marsh, mitchell marsh dc, mitchell marsh ipl 2023

Mitchell Marsh counterattacked. He clattered five fours in the second over, bowled by Marco Jansen but then fell on 25 as T Natarajan trapped him LBW. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

4/ 12
washington sundar, washington sundar srh, washington sundar ipl 2023, washington sundar latest photo

With Delhi Capitals making a decent progress despite early blows, Washington Sundar struck thrice in an over to leave them in deep trouble. He removed David Warner, Sarfaraz Khan and Aman Khan in it as DC slipped from 57/2 to 62/5. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

5/ 12
manish pandey, axar patel, ipl 2023, srh vs dc photos

With Delhi Capitals struggling, Manish Pandey (left) and Axar Patel repaired the damage with a solid 69-run partnership for the sixth wicket. (AP Photo)

6/ 12
bhuvneshwar kumar, axar patel, srh vs dc, ipl 2023

However, both Axar Patel (in picture) and Manish Pandey fell for 34 runs each and in quick succession as Delhi Capitals suffered another collapse. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

7/ 12
manish pandey, manish pandey run out, heinrich klaasen, heinrich klaasen srh, ipl 2023

Towards the end, Delhi Capitals lost three batters to as many run outs as they finished with 144/9 in 20 overs. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

8/ 12
harry brook, harry brook srh, harry brook ipl 2023, harry brook bowled

Sunrisers Hyderabad opener Harry Brook struggled to get going and in his efforts to break the shackles, he got bowled off Anrich Nortje for 7. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

9/ 12
mayank agarwal, rahul tripathi, srh photos

Mayank Agarwal and Rahul Tripathi then led a steady progress with a 38-run partnership for the second wicket. (Sportzpics)

10/ 12
axar patel. axar patel delhi capitals, ipl 2023, ipl news

And then the Delhi Capitals spinners took over. Axar Patel removed Mayank Agarwal for 49 before DC took control of the proceedings as Sunrisers were reduced to 85/5. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

11/ 12
washington sundar, heinrich klaasen, delhi capitals, srh

Washington Sundar and Heinrich Klaasen gave DC a mighty scare with the Sunrisers pair finding boundaries in the slog overs. Anrich Nortje got rid of Klaasen on 31 in a big relief for DC.  (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

12/ 12
mukesh sharma, delhi capitals, ipl 2023

Mukesh Sharma then successfully defended 13 runs in the final over as Sunrisers Hyderabad finished with 137/6 and Delhi Capitals sealed a seven-run win. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)