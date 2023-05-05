SRH vs KKR in Pictures, IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Curated By: Feroz Khan
Last Updated: May 05, 2023, 00:26 IST
Hyderabad, India
Kolkata Knight Riders captain Nitish Rana won the toss and opted to bat first against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their second meeting of IPL 2023. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
Marco Jansen got rid of Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Venkatesh Iyer in his first over of the innings to land early blows on the Kolkata Knight Riders. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
Jason Roy got the start but then fell to Kartik Tyagi on 20 as Kolkata Knight Riders were left wobbling at 35/3 in 4.4 overs. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
Rinku Singh and captain Nitish Rana then joined forces to lead a superb recovery with the pair adding 61 runs for the fourth wicket. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
Aiden Markram then pulled off a stunning catch off his own bowling to break the partnership with the scalp of Nitish Rana on 42. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
Rinku Singh batted well but fell in the final over on 46 off 35 having struck four fours and one six. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
T. Natarajan bowled a superb final over allowing just three runs in it as Kolkata Knight Riders ended with 171/9 in 20 overs. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
Sunrisers Hyderabad lost both their openers Mayank Agarwal (in picture) and Abhishek Sharma early in the chase. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
Andre Russell was belted for two sixes and a four off his first three deliveries (one of them a no ball) by Rahul Tripathi. Russell had the last laugh when he had Tripathi caught in the same over. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
With Harry Brook falling for a duck, Heinrich Klaasen (left) and Aiden Markram revived the chase and put Sunrisers Hyderabad in control with a brilliant partnership of 70 runs for the fifth wicket. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
With the contest slipping out of their hands, Kolkata Knight Riders turned to Shardul Thakur who delivered with the scalp of Heinrich Klaasen on 36. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
Aiden Markram then holed out at long-off on 41 off 40 as Kolkata Knight Riders bounced back. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
With nine needed off the final over, Varun Chakravarthy bowled brilliantly while allowing just three runs in it as Sunrisers Hyderabad finished on 166/8. Kolkata Knight Riders won by five runs. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|FULL Ranking