SRH vs KKR in Pictures, IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Check out the top images from the IPL 2023 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Nitish Rana won the toss and opted to bat first against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their second meeting of IPL 2023. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

Marco Jansen got rid of Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Venkatesh Iyer in his first over of the innings to land early blows on the Kolkata Knight Riders. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

Jason Roy got the start but then fell to Kartik Tyagi on 20 as Kolkata Knight Riders were left wobbling at 35/3 in 4.4 overs. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

Rinku Singh and captain Nitish Rana then joined forces to lead a superb recovery with the pair adding 61 runs for the fourth wicket. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

Aiden Markram then pulled off a stunning catch off his own bowling to break the partnership with the scalp of Nitish Rana on 42. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

Rinku Singh batted well but fell in the final over on 46 off 35 having struck four fours and one six. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

T. Natarajan bowled a superb final over allowing just three runs in it as Kolkata Knight Riders ended with 171/9 in 20 overs. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

Sunrisers Hyderabad lost both their openers Mayank Agarwal (in picture) and Abhishek Sharma early in the chase. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

Andre Russell was belted for two sixes and a four off his first three deliveries (one of them a no ball) by Rahul Tripathi. Russell had the last laugh when he had Tripathi caught in the same over. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

With Harry Brook falling for a duck, Heinrich Klaasen (left) and Aiden Markram revived the chase and put Sunrisers Hyderabad in control with a brilliant partnership of 70 runs for the fifth wicket. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

With the contest slipping out of their hands, Kolkata Knight Riders turned to Shardul Thakur who delivered with the scalp of Heinrich Klaasen on 36. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

Aiden Markram then holed out at long-off on 41 off 40 as Kolkata Knight Riders bounced back. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

With nine needed off the final over, Varun Chakravarthy bowled brilliantly while allowing just three runs in it as Sunrisers Hyderabad finished on 166/8. Kolkata Knight Riders won by five runs. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)