CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :ODI World Cup 2023Prithvi ShawSunil GavaskarSri Lanka vs ScotlandIND VS WI
Home » CRICKET HOME » Photos » Cricketnext » Ashes 2023: Ahead of Steve Smith's 100th Test, Take a Look at ex-Australia Captain's Best Knocks

Ashes 2023: Ahead of Steve Smith's 100th Test, Take a Look at ex-Australia Captain's Best Knocks

Let us take a look at some of Steve Smith's most memorable and defining centuries from his illustrious Test career so far

Steven Smith is a certified legend in the realm of Test Cricket. The man who Virat Kohli himself described as “the best Test player of our generation’ will play his 100th Test match on July 6, as Australia gear up to take on England in the third Test of the Ashes 2023. As Smith approaches a century of Test matches today, let us take a look back at some of the most memorable centuries he has scored till now.

01
A knock that Smith himself would admit to being the turning point in his career. Facing a fiery bowling attack of Dale Steyn, Vernon Philander and Morne Morkel, Smith entered the crease at 98-4. Then, he and Marsh put up a game-changing 233-run partnership for the fifth wicket, with Smith going on to score a century of pure class. (Credit: AFP)

A knock that Smith himself would admit to being the turning point in his career. Facing a fiery bowling attack of Dale Steyn, Vernon Philander and Morne Morkel, Smith entered the crease at 98-4. Then, he and Marsh put up a game-changing 233-run partnership for the fifth wicket, with Smith going on to score a century of pure class. (Credit: AFP)

02
steve smith, ashes, england cricket

Smith's magical 215 at Lords during the 2015 Ashes was one for the ages. The Aussie sailed to his first double-century, as he swiftly put away the English bowling attack with sublime shots and concentration, leading Australia to a massive 405-run victory. (Credit: AFP)

03
Smith came into the WTC Final in full form, as the talisman batsman along with Travis Head put up 121 and 163 runs respectively, propelling Australia to a booming first-innings total of 469. His composed innings set the stage for Australia to keep control and secure their first-ever WTC title. (Credit: AFP)

Smith came into the WTC Final in full form, as the talisman batsman along with Travis Head put up 121 and 163 runs respectively, propelling Australia to a booming first-innings total of 469. His composed innings set the stage for Australia to keep control and secure their first-ever WTC title. (Credit: AFP)

04
Smith's swashbuckling double-century at Old Trafford was the key behind Australia clawing themselves to a much-needed victory in the Ashes of 2019. His lone heroics helped Australia to retain the Ashes on English soil for the first time in 18 years. (Credit: AFP)

Smith's swashbuckling double-century at Old Trafford was the key behind Australia clawing themselves to a much-needed victory in the Ashes of 2019. His lone heroics helped Australia to retain the Ashes on English soil for the first time in 18 years. (Credit: AFP)

05
In a game that most people remember as MS Dhoni's last Test appearance, Smith put up a blistering 192 to help Australia post a commanding 530 runs on the board. This still is regarded as Smith's best-ever Test innings against India. (Credit: AFP)

In a game that most people remember as MS Dhoni's last Test appearance, Smith put up a blistering 192 to help Australia post a commanding 530 runs on the board. This still is regarded as Smith's best-ever Test innings against India. (Credit: AFP)

06
Undoubtedly the best innings of Steve Smith's career. The stakes couldn't have been any higher. Coming back after a one-year ban in the infamous sandpaper scandal, this was the fairytale comeback to silence once and for all, those who doubted his mettle. One for the history books. (Credit: AFP)

Undoubtedly the best innings of Steve Smith's career. The stakes couldn't have been any higher. Coming back after a one-year ban in the infamous sandpaper scandal, this was the fairytale comeback to silence once and for all, those who doubted his mettle. One for the history books. (Credit: AFP)