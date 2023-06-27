CHANGE LANGUAGE
Team India ODI World Cup 2023 Complete Schedule: Full List of Venues, Dates - All You Need to Know

Team India ODI World Cup 2023 Complete Schedule: Full List of Venues, Dates - All You Need to Know

Team India will play its ODI World Cup 2023 group games across nine venues throughout the nation, here's all you need to know

Rohit Sharma-led Team India were given a sneak peek of their fate in the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup 2023 as the full schedule and venues of the marquee tournament which is slated to begin from October 5 was announced by ICC in an event hosted in Mumbai on June 27, Tuesday. The Men in Blue will kick-start their ODI World Cup 2023 journey against Australia on October 8, while the Narendra Modi Stadium will host the tournament opener between England and New Zealand.

01
ICC ODI World Cup 2023 full schedule was announced by the ICC, the opening game will be played on 5 October between the 2019 World Cup finalists, England and New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The Final will be played on November 19 in Ahmedabad. (Credit: ICC)

02
After a heart-break in the 2019 ODI World Cup semifinals, the Rohit Sharma-led Indian team will be hoping to repeat the heroics from 2011 when the ODI World Cup was last hosted on Indian soil.

03
India's opening fixture at the ODI World Cup 2023 is against Australia, the iconic clash will be played at the M.A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on October 8 between the number 1 and the number 3 teams in ICC ODI rankings.

04
India's next outing will be against Afghanistan, the potential banana skin clash will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on October 11.

05
Arguably the biggest rivalry in world cricket, the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan clash will take place on October 15 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad with more than 1 lakh spectators expected to attend the blockbuster match.

06
India's fourth group stage game of the ODI World Cup 2023 will be against neighbours Bangladesh, at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on October 19.

07
Rohit Sharma's forces will reach the halfway stage of their group games as they lock horns with New Zealand in the picturesque HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on October 22.

08
The Men in Blue will cross swords with the defending champions of the ODI World Cup - England, on October 29 with the high-stakes clash set to be played at the Ekana Sports City in Lucknow.

09
India's seventh game in the group stage of ODI World Cup 2023 will be up against the team which will finish as winner of the Qualifier 2 of the ongoing qualifying stage games in Zimbabwe. The match will be played at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on November 2.

10
Another tricky clash for the Men in Blue, Rohit and Co. will battle it out with South Africa at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata on November 5.

11
Finally, the ODI World Cup 2011 winners will bring their group-stage games to a close with a clash against the team from Qualifier 2 of the ODI World Cup 2023. The match will be played at Bengaluru's M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on November 11.