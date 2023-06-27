Team India ODI World Cup 2023 Complete Schedule: Full List of Venues, Dates - All You Need to Know

Rohit Sharma-led Team India were given a sneak peek of their fate in the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup 2023 as the full schedule and venues of the marquee tournament which is slated to begin from October 5 was announced by ICC in an event hosted in Mumbai on June 27, Tuesday. The Men in Blue will kick-start their ODI World Cup 2023 journey against Australia on October 8, while the Narendra Modi Stadium will host the tournament opener between England and New Zealand.