West Indies cricket Brian lara india performance mentor vs west indies test series

The West Indies are gearing up to host India in a month-long bilateral series which starts next month. After suffering a massive blow in Zimbabwe, where they failed to qualify for the 50-over World Cup for the first time, the Caribbean side will shift its focus towards bilaterals at home. The tour of India begins with a 2-match series, starting July 12. Ahead of the series, the Windies Cricket has roped in batting legend Brian Lara as performance mentor of the team.