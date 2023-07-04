West Indies cricket Brian lara india performance mentor vs west indies test series

CHANGE LANGUAGE
The West Indies are gearing up to host India in a month-long bilateral series which starts next month. After suffering a massive blow in Zimbabwe, where they failed to qualify for the 50-over World Cup for the first time, the Caribbean side will shift its focus towards bilaterals at home. The tour of India begins with a 2-match series, starting July 12. Ahead of the series, the Windies Cricket has roped in batting legend Brian Lara as performance mentor of the team.

The India tour of the West Indies begins next week with a 2-match Test series. The first game gets underway in Dominica on July 12

The hosts have begun training for the Test series under the watchful eyes of former captain Brian Lara

The West Indies legend has joined the side as a performance mentor, the Windies Cricket stated.

Meanwhile, the Indian team has already landed in the Caribbean and is set to lock horns with the hosts. Both teams will begin their campaign in the third cycle of the World Test Championship.

The Men in Maroon, also the two-time World Champions, were recently eliminated from the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023 in India

The Shai Hope-led side suffered three straight defeats in the Super Six round of the qualifiers in Zimbabwe, thus failing to book a spot in the main event.

