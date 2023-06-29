What is 'Just Stop Oil Protest'? Why are Protestors Invading Sports Events Across UK? - All You Need to Know
Just Stop Oil, which wants an end to new oil and gas exploration in the North Sea, has disrupted a series of sporting events. The group wants the government to halt new licences for the exploration of oil and other fossil fuels in the UK. Apart fron the first day of the Ashes Test at Lord's, the protestors have affected the British Formula One Grand Prix and English Premiership rugby union final