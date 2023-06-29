CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » CRICKET HOME » Photos » Cricketnext » What is 'Just Stop Oil Protest'? Why are Protestors Invading Sports Events Across UK? - All You Need to Know

What is 'Just Stop Oil Protest'? Why are Protestors Invading Sports Events Across UK? - All You Need to Know

Just Stop Oil, which wants an end to new oil and gas exploration in the North Sea, has disrupted a series of sporting events. The group wants the government to halt new licences for the exploration of oil and other fossil fuels in the UK. Apart fron the first day of the Ashes Test at Lord's, the protestors have affected the British Formula One Grand Prix and English Premiership rugby union final

01
Jonny Bairstow, England wicketkeeper-batter, protected the Lord's pitch, carrying one of the protestors off the pitch in his own hands on the first day of the 2nd Ashes Test (AP Photo)

02
A pair of Just Stop Oil protesters ran onto the outfield from the Lord's Grandstand just before Stuart Broad bowled the second over after England opted to bowl first (AP Photo)

03
The protesters sprinkled orange powder on the grass but they did not reach the pitch due to Bairstow's swift intervention (AP Photo)

04
While the other invader was apprehended by stewards, a third demonstrator was tackled before making it onto the outfield (AP Photo)

05
Just Stop Oil, which wants an end to new oil and gas exploration in the North Sea, has disrupted a series of sporting events (AFP Photo)

06
The group wants the government to halt new licences for the exploration of oil and other fossil fuels in the UK (Reuters Photo)

07
The protestors have affected the British Formula One Grand Prix and English Premiership rugby union final (Reuters Photo)

08
Protesters have tied themselves to goalposts during Premier League football matches

09
The protestors have thrown orange powder on the green baize at the World Snooker Championship (Reuters Photo)

10
Just Stop Oil also delayed the England team bus taking the side to Lord's for the Test against Ireland earlier this month (AP Photo)