WTC Final 2023: Rohit Sharma & Co Assemble at The Oval for a Training Session - See Photos

WTC Final 2023: Rohit Sharma & Co Assemble at The Oval for a Training Session - See Photos

Team India on Sunday commenced their practice session at The Oval. India will play Australia at The Oval in the much-awaited WTC final from June 7 to 11

01
Indian players in a huddle as they gather for the first practice session at The Oval ahead of the WTC Final against Australia (Photo: BCCI / Twitter)

Indian players in a huddle as they gather for the first practice session at The Oval ahead of the WTC Final against Australia (Photo: BCCI / Twitter)

02
Indian captain Rohit Sharma heading for practice at The Oval ahead of the WTC Final against Australia (Photo: BCCI / Twitter)

Indian captain Rohit Sharma heading for practice at The Oval ahead of the WTC Final against Australia (Photo: BCCI / Twitter)

03
Virat Kohli during Team India's training session at The Oval (Photo: BCCI / Twitter)

Virat Kohli during Team India's training session at The Oval (Photo: BCCI / Twitter)

04
India head coach Rahul Dravid watching over the team's practice session at The Oval (Photo: BCCI / Twitter)

India head coach Rahul Dravid watching over the team's practice session at The Oval (Photo: BCCI / Twitter)

05
Ravindra Jadeja during Team India's training session at The Oval ahead of the WTC Final 2023 (Photo: BCCI / Twitter)

Ravindra Jadeja during Team India's training session at The Oval ahead of the WTC Final 2023 (Photo: BCCI / Twitter)

06
Wicketkeeper-batter KS Bharat (L) and all-rounder Axar Patel (R) at Team India's practice session at The Oval (Photo: BCCI / Twitter)

Wicketkeeper-batter KS Bharat (L) and all-rounder Axar Patel (R) at Team India's practice session at The Oval (Photo: BCCI / Twitter)

07
Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin at The Oval as he gears up for the WTC Final against Australia (Photo: BCCI / Twitter)

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin at The Oval as he gears up for the WTC Final against Australia (Photo: BCCI / Twitter)

08
Fast bowler Mohammed Siraj bowling in the nest at The Oval, London (Photo: BCCI / Twitter)

Fast bowler Mohammed Siraj bowling in the nest at The Oval, London (Photo: BCCI / Twitter)

09
Fast bowler Mohammed Shami sweating it out in the nets ahead of the WTC Final against Australia (Photo: BCCI / Twitter)

Fast bowler Mohammed Shami sweating it out in the nets ahead of the WTC Final against Australia (Photo: BCCI / Twitter)

10
Left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat at India's training session at The Oval (Photo: BCCI / Twitter)

Left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat at India's training session at The Oval (Photo: BCCI / Twitter)