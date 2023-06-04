WTC Final 2023: Rohit Sharma & Co Assemble at The Oval for a Training Session - See Photos

Curated By: Aakash Biswas
Last Updated: June 04, 2023, 23:37 IST
London, United Kingdom (UK)
Indian players in a huddle as they gather for the first practice session at The Oval ahead of the WTC Final against Australia (Photo: BCCI / Twitter)
Indian captain Rohit Sharma heading for practice at The Oval ahead of the WTC Final against Australia (Photo: BCCI / Twitter)
Virat Kohli during Team India's training session at The Oval (Photo: BCCI / Twitter)
India head coach Rahul Dravid watching over the team's practice session at The Oval (Photo: BCCI / Twitter)
Ravindra Jadeja during Team India's training session at The Oval ahead of the WTC Final 2023 (Photo: BCCI / Twitter)
Wicketkeeper-batter KS Bharat (L) and all-rounder Axar Patel (R) at Team India's practice session at The Oval (Photo: BCCI / Twitter)
Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin at The Oval as he gears up for the WTC Final against Australia (Photo: BCCI / Twitter)
Fast bowler Mohammed Siraj bowling in the nest at The Oval, London (Photo: BCCI / Twitter)
Fast bowler Mohammed Shami sweating it out in the nets ahead of the WTC Final against Australia (Photo: BCCI / Twitter)
Left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat at India's training session at The Oval (Photo: BCCI / Twitter)