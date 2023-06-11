CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » CRICKET HOME » Photos » Cricketnext » WTC Final Day 5 in Photos: Australia Hammers India to Clinch World Test Championship Title

WTC Final Day 5 in Photos: Australia Hammers India to Clinch World Test Championship Title

India's poor show in ICC events continued as Australia won their maiden World Test Championship title with a crushing 209-run victory on the fifth day of the summit clash

01
Australia won their maiden World Test Championship title with a crushing 209-run victory over India on the fifth day of the summit clash

Australia won their maiden World Test Championship title with a crushing 209-run victory over India on the fifth day of the summit clash (AP Image)

02
Chasing an improbable target of 444, India started the day at 164 for 3 but soon lost batting mainstay Virat Kohli (49)

Chasing an improbable target of 444, India started the day at 164 for 3 but soon lost batting mainstay Virat Kohli (49). (AP Image)

03
Scott Boland also got the better of Ravindra Jadeja (0) in the same over to hurt India further

Scott Boland also got the better of Ravindra Jadeja (0) in the same over to hurt India further. (AP Image)

04
Mitchell Starc dismissed Ajinkya Rahane for 26 which almost ended India's hopes in the mega clash

Mitchell Starc dismissed Ajinkya Rahane for 26 which almost ended India's hopes in the mega clash (AP Image)

05
Scott Boland (3/46) was the best bowler on view as he removed Kohli and Jadeja in a single over to decisively end the contest and the rest was formality.

Scott Boland (3/46) was the best bowler on view as he removed Kohli and Jadeja in a single over to decisively end the contest and the rest was formality. (AP Image)

06
Nathan Lyon (4/41), however, had the best figures as he mopped up the tail in a jiffy.

Nathan Lyon (4/41), however, had the best figures as he mopped up the tail in a jiffy. (AP Image)

07
KS Bharat showed some grit before playing a poor shot to give his wicket to Nathan Lyon

KS Bharat showed some grit before playing a poor shot to give his wicket to Nathan Lyon (AP Image)

08
Australia were clearly the better team on all fronts while India had only themselves to blame for yet another loss in a global event

Australia were clearly the better team on all fronts while India had only themselves to blame for yet another loss in a global event (AP Image)