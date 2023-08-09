Photographer Offers Marcus Stoinis and Girlfriend Sarah 'Free Photoshoot' After Failing to Recognize Them | WATCH

Australian cricketer Marcus Stoinis was spotted spending holidaying with his girlfriend, Sarah Czaenuch in New York, USA. A street photographer named David Guerrero uploaded a clip of the cricketer on Twitter in which he can be seen walking up to the Aussie couple and asking them to pose for some pictures.

Fans were bewildered to see that Guerrero was unable to recognise the famous cricketer as he was seen asking the cricketer where he was from. Guerrero wrote in his Tweet, “Street photography w/ this beautiful Australian Couple”. The fans decided to let the photographer know that he was photographing “cricket royalty”.

Cricket is still a relatively less popular form of sport in the United States which explains David Guerrero not recognising Marcus Stoinis. However, some fans still couldn’t believe that the photographer had no clue who the cricketer is. One of them wrote, “David really you don’t know who is he?”

David really you don't know is he ?— SAVANT A (@AmolSavant91) August 9, 2023

Guerrero simply replied with, “No”.

No 😅— David Guerrero (@dgphotoholic) August 9, 2023

One of the Twitter users instantly recognised the cricketer and wrote, “That’s Marcus Stoinis right there!! Oh, man.”

Another fan mentioned, “He’s an international cricketer”. He also added a link to the player’s Wikipedia profile in his Tweet.

He’s an international cricketer https://t.co/hdXidrq7Xe— Ankush Goyal (@AnkushGoyal24) August 9, 2023

A person asked the photographer about the number of followers the Twitter post helped him earn. He wrote, “David how many followers did you gain since this video?”

David Guerrero replied, “300 so far”.

300 so far— David Guerrero (@dgphotoholic) August 9, 2023

The photographer later shared some lovely snaps of Stoinis and his girlfriend, sharing why he loves his profession.

This is why I enjoy what I do, you never know who you’ll come across @MStoinis pic.twitter.com/f3yKiY9ssh— David Guerrero (@dgphotoholic) August 9, 2023

Marcus Stoinis had last featured in an official game during Australia’s tour of India earlier this year. In the first ODI scheduled at Wankhede on March 17, India beat the Aussies by five wickets.

The hosts won the toss and decided to field first. Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj were unstoppable in the first innings of the game as they combined for six wickets, curbing Australia at a score of 188 runs. Stoinis could not impress with the bat as he scored five runs in eight balls. He was much more effective on the bowling front as he scalped two wickets, but it just wasn’t enough to seal a victory.

Australia picked up a 10-wicket win against India in their following game at Vishakapatnam but Stoinis didn’t get an opportunity to either bowl or bat.

Marcus Stoinis had a decent performance in the third ODI against India in Chennai that saw him score 25 runs in 26 balls. He also managed to scalp the wicket of Mohammed Shami during Australia’s bowling performance, sealing a 21-run victory for his side.

The Aussie all-rounder’s primary focus is currently on Australia’s upcoming campaign for the Men’s 2023 World Cup in India. The side will be squaring off against the hosts in their first game of the tournament on October 8.