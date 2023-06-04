'Players Like Sachin Tendulkar And Shubman Gill, They...': Wasim Akram Draws Similarities Between 2 Batters of Different Eras

Legendary Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram has drawn similarities between the batting styles of great Sachin Tendulkar and young batting sensation Shubman Gill. Akram, who is ranked amongst one of the best pacers to play the game, talked highly of Gill and called him a future superstar of world cricket.

Gill has been in incredible form this year with the bat and scored consistently well across formats this year. At a young age, he cemented his place in India’s XI in both white and red ball formats.

Also Read | Former India Coach Fires Massive Warning to Australia Ahead of WTC Final 2023

The talented youngster was a key component for Gujarat Titans making an appearance in the final for two seasons in a row. He also clinched the Orange Cap this season for his scintillating show with the bat. In his 17 appearances, Gill recorded a total of 890 runs at a stunning batting average of 59.33. He smashed three centuries while registering four fifty-plus scores during the campaign.

Akram suggested that tackling Shubman is similar to bowling against Sachin Tendulkar in the powerplay overs.

“When I bowl to a player like Gill, even in T20 format, it’s like I am bowling to Sachin Tendulkar in one-day cricket in the first 10 overs, when only two fielders were allowed (outside the 30-yard circle)," said the legendary Pakistani cricketer.

ALSO READ| ‘All Format Great, Superstar’: Virat Kohli Described in One-Word by Australian Team Ahead of WTC Final 2023 | WATCH

He said that Gill has the ability to become a future superstar and suggested he is going to score big runs across all formats consistently.

top videos

“If I had to bowl to Jayasuriya or Kaluwitharna, I knew I had a chance. I can get them out as they hit on every ball. But, players like Sachin and Gill, they play proper cricketing shots. I think he is the kind of player who can score in all three formats consistently. He is a future superstar of world cricket," he added.

Shubman will be next seen in action for India against Australia in the World Test Championship Final. He is expected to open the innings and India will rely heavily on him to continue his form from IPL in red-ball cricket.