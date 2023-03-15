'Point us in The Right Direction': R Ashwin Has a Query For Twitter CEO Elon Musk

India offspinner Ravichandran Ashwin is enjoying a much-needed break after playing a vital role in his team’s 2-1 win over Australia in the recently concluded Border Gavaskar Trophy. Ashwin was chosen as the joint player-of-the-series with his teammate Ravindra Jadeja as India also booked a spot in the final of the ICC World Test Championship.

Ashwin will be back in action soon though when he takes the field for his franchise Rajasthan Royals at the IPL 2023. But before that, the prolific bowler has a special request for Twitter CEO Elon Musk.

Ashwin is seeking clarity on how to get his Twitter account secure before the deadline of March 19.

“Ok !! how do I get my Twitter account secure before the 19th of March now, I keep getting pop ups but none of the links lead out to any clarity.

@elonmusk happy to do the needful. Point us in the right direction pls," Ashwin posted on his Twitter account on Wednesday.

For context, Twitter is disabling two-factor authentication (2FA) service for its users with only Twitter Blue subscribers eligible to use it after March 20. The announcement was made in February with the social media platform citing ‘misuse by bad actors’ as a reason behind the step.

Besides 2FA, Twitter provides two other options to authenticate login: through an authentication app and security key.

For the non-blue subscribers, the deadline is March 20 to disable 2FA and opt for either of the two remaining methods. Accounts still enrolled for the 2FA authentication by then will be disabled.

Rajasthan Royals had an impressive IPL season last year when they made it to the final. It was the first time the team made it to the title clash of the T20 league after the inaugural season when they became the champions.

This time around m they finished runners-up having lost to IPL debutant Gujarat Titans. RR start their campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 2.

