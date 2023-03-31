‘Post COVID, it’s the first IPL Season Where…’: Ravindra Jadeja Has a Special Request For Gujarati CSK Fans

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 is set to begin on Friday night with the opening clash between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and reigning champions Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Ahead of the campaign opener, ace all-rounder, Ravindra Jadeja shared a special message for Chennai’s ardent fans in Gujarati.

“Post COVID, this is the first IPL season where we are getting an opportunity to play in front of a fully packed stadium. And that is always a great feeling. I would like to request all the Gujarati CSK fans to come to the stadium and support us. Whistle Podu,” read the subtitles in the video shared by Chennai Super Kings.

“Jaddu Bhai has a message for you, Ahmedabad,” Chennai Super Kings wrote while sharing the post.

The video went viral in no time garnering more than 43k views so far. Fans did not want to miss this opportunity to wish Chennai Super Kings good luck for the 16th season of the IPL.

Cheering up the four-time IPL winners, this person wrote, “The day is finally here. It is time to show what the lions have to offer this season with its mighty confident line-up. Hoping to start the season with a win.”

The day is finally here. Time to show what the lions have to offer this season with its mighty confident lineup. Hoping to start the season with a win! — Aditya Singh Rawat (@Catslayer_999) March 31, 2023

Another Twitter user shared his prediction for the IPL 2023 season opener.

Csk is going to beat Gt— CSk fan (@CSkfan81487921) March 31, 2023

After enduring a poor run last time, Chennai Super Kings will be hoping to start the 16th season of the IPL on a promising note. With skipper MS Dhoni tipped to make his final IPL appearance this time, Chennai Super Kings will aim to lift the prestigious trophy for the sixth time in 2023.

Gujarat Titans, on the other hand, claimed the IPL title while making their debut appearance in 2022. The Hardik Pandya-led side got the better of Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets in the summit clash to emerge victorious in IPL 2022 season.

