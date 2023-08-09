Prithvi Shaw Shatters Multiple List-A Records With 244-run Knock For Northamptonshire in England's One-Day Cup | WATCH

After a forgetful IPL 2023 campaign with Delhi Capitals, Prithvi Shaw silenced his critics in style by smashing a magnificent double hundred for Northamptonshire in England’s One-Day Cup, recording the highest score in the competition’s history. Shaw, who had suffered a bizarre dismissal on his debut ensured that he responded to naysayers in style by hitting a 244-run knock in just 153 deliveries. In the process, Shaw shattered numerous List-A records, going past many legends such as Sourav Ganguly among others.

The 23-year-old achieved the historic feat on Wednesday when he featured in the One-Day Cup tournament clash between Northamptonshire and Somerset at the County Ground in Northampton. In his third outing for his county side, Shaw would go on to smash a hundred but he didn’t stop there and converted that into a double ton.

Shaw’s first century came in 81 balls, which was his maiden for the Northants before he continued the onslaught and brought up his second hundred in half the time. He needed just 129 deliveries to complete his double ton.

ALSO READ| ODI World Cup 2023: India vs Pakistan Shifted to October 14, Eight More Matches Rescheduled

Eventually, the Indian opener was dismissed for a score of 244, just six shy of a 250-run total, his inning was laced with 24 fours and eight sixes.

Riding on the Prithvi Shaw blitzkrieg, Northamptonshire managed to put up a total of 415 on the board which is their second-highest score in the One-Day Cup.

Watch:

🚨 PRITHVI SHAW HAS 200! 🚨#MBODC23 pic.twitter.com/GeVYVD3o6z— Metro Bank One Day Cup (@onedaycup) August 9, 2023

It was Shaw’s second double hundred in List A cricket, the previous one came in the Vijay Hazare Trophy when he was playing for Mumbai in 2020-21. His 227-run effort was the tournament’s highest score back then.

Courtesy of his heroics, Shaw surpassed Ollie Robinson’s total of 206 runs for Kent thus notching the highest individual total in the One Day Cup history. Needless to say, it was Shaw’s highest List-A career score.

ALSO READ| ‘Excited to See How India Will Play in World Cup’: Craig Ervine Has High Expectations from Virat Kohli and Team India | Exclusive

The Mumbai-born opener becomes only the second Indian after Rohit Sharma to smash two double centuries in List A cricket, and he’s only the fourth overall batter. The Indian captain has three double tons.

Sourav Ganguly’s score of 183 was the previous highest total by an Indian in England which was surpassed by Shaw.