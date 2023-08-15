'Humble is the Perfect Word to Describe Prithvi Shaw': Northants Coach All Praise for Indian Batting Star

Prithvi Shaw is currently in England, trying to rediscover his batting mojo so that he can make his way back to the Indian dressing room. It’s been more than two years since he last donned the blue Indian jersey.

Despite making a roaring entry into international cricket, Shaw was sidelined after a series of below-par performances. He tried getting back on track with some impressive knocks in the domestic circuit but was far from being consistent.

But the Mumbai batter seems to have found solace on English soil. Representing Northamptonshire in the ongoing Royal London Cup, Shaw smashed a 153-ball 244 against Somerset and followed it up with another hundred in the next against Durham on Monday. The right-hand batter scored an unbeaten 125 off 76 balls, with the help of fifteen fours and seven sixes.

After being out hit-wicket on debut against Sussex, he responded with back-to-back blistering knocks to set the tournament on fire.

Northamptonshire coach John Sadler is full of praise for the India youngster, stating that he is yet to come across a player as gifted as Shaw while hailing his commitment to the game.

“Humble is the perfect word to describe Prithvi Shaw. He’s gracious and respectful, he’s loved being a part of the team. We’re loving having him here as well,” Sadler said after Northants defeated Glamorgan by 6 wickets.

“His skill speaks for itself, he’s a superstar. He’s as good as I’ve seen in 25 years of playing this game. He’s up there with the best in terms of ball striking. He genuinely wants to win games of cricket and has been a star in the dressing room,” he added.

Shaw became the first Indian to score a double-hundred in List A cricket in England. Surprisingly, he wasn’t aware of the feat but felt great to have scored a pile of runs. Speaking with the Times of India, Shaw said, “Oh am I? I didn’t know that. But, it feels great and hopefully, I can score more.”

Shaw currently is the highest run-scorer in the tournament with 304 runs in three games. He is followed by veteran Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara who played four games and scored 302 runs.