'Didn't Get to Know the Reason..': Prithvi Shaw on Being Dropped, Says 'Want to Win World Cup for India'

Prithvi Shaw has had an eventful year in 2023, from being tipped by Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting to dominate the IPL, he had a forgetful campaign, managing just 106 runs in 8 games. He was also embroiled in the Sapna Gill controversy which clearly didn’t help the young opener. The former India U-19 World Cup-winning captain silenced his critics in style by smashing a blistering knock of 244 runs while featuring for Northamptonshire in England’s One-Day Cup.

The 23-year-old recently opened up on getting dropped from the Indian team, revealing that he wasn’t told why he was snubbed. Shaw also insisted that he was told it was due to his fitness, but he added that had cleared the fitness Tests and still wasn’t picked.

The youngster also highlighted his ambitions saying that he wishes to win the World Cup for India, and wants to represent the Men in Blue for 12-14 years.

Earlier this year in January, Shaw earned a call-up into the Indian team after a gap of more than 500 days. He was selected in the T20I squad for the series against New Zealand but didn’t get the chance to play.

Subsequently, the youngster was given a call-up again but the same story continued and therefore his last appearance for India remains the ODI against Sri Lanka in July 2021.

“When I was dropped I didn’t get to know the reason. Someone was saying it could be fitness. But of course, I came here [to Bengaluru] and cleared all the tests at the NCA, again scored runs and again came back to the T20 team," Shaw told Cricbuzz.

“But again didn’t get a chance in the West Indies. I’m disappointed but you just have to move forward. I can’t do anything, I can’t fight with anyone," he added.

Since then, he has had a forgetful IPL 2023 season with Delhi Capitals and the young opener suffered a bizarre dismissal on his Northamptonshire debut but in his third appearance he smashed 244 runs breaking numerous records, setting a new tournament highest individual score.

When quizzed about whether he thinks about making his India comeback, Shaw insisted that he has been working hard for the same.

“All the hard work is just for that. That is the one dream - I want to play, at least 12-14 years for India. I want to win the World Cup for India," he stated.