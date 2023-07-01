Prithvi Shaw Likely to Play for Northamptonshire in County Championship After Duleep Trophy: Report

Aiming to revive his international career, Mumbai batter Prithvi Shaw is set to ply his trade in English county cricket. The 23-year-old will join the Northamptonshire cricket club following his Duleep Trophy assignments later this month.

According to news agency PTI, Prithvi has been advised to have a stint in the UK in order to tighten up his technique and also get back into the groove by playing matches continuously over a period of time. The out-of-favour batter last represented India in a T20I against Sri Lanka in Colombo in 2021.

“Yes, Prithvi will be leaving once he finishes his Duleep Trophy assignment for West Zone. He is likely to play the July 19-22 game against Somerset if all goes well,” a source close to the cricketer told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

It is expected that the dashing opener will play the entire Royal London Cup one-day tournament for the Northants.

Shaw, who had scored a mammoth 379 in a Ranji game against Assam, didn’t have a great IPL for Delhi Capitals but with the kind of talent he is, one expects that county stint will help get his mojo back and be in national contention post ODI World Cup when another round of transition would take place across the formats.

If Prithvi leaves for the UK after the Duleep final (July 12-16), he might miss the Deodhar Trophy inter-zonal one-day meet starting July 24. But it is expected that the BCCI brass will allow him to play in the UK where he is expected to face a better quality bowling attack in Division 1 compared to what he would get in India.

If a player, who is not on national duty gets a county contract, the BCCI normally gives a No Objection Certificate (NOC)

