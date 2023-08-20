Prithvi Shaw Posts Cryptic Story on his Instagram Handle as he Looks to Recover from his PCL Injury

Indian international and Delhi Capitals opening batter, Prithvi Shaw posted a cryptic story on his Instagram handle.

The post was captioned," People give hands when you step up in life, and always leaves it when you go down from steps."

Shaw was in red-hot form when playing for Northamptonshire with scores of 244 against Somerset, making it the second-highest score in List-A cricket in England as well as another century.

The batter suffered an unfortunate injury during his dream run for the English County side, Northamptonshire. He injured his Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL). He had picked up an injury when playing for the County side. Depending on the severity of the injury it is likely that Shaw will be out of action for a minimum of two months. But if surgery is required it will be a long road to recovery.

Prithvi looked to get back into his best form after being dropped from the Indian Test team. He was widely criticised during India’s tour of Australia in December 2021. He also was not able to remain consistent for the Delhi Capitals which reduced his role in the side as an impact substitute.

Shaw was touted to be the next big talent after his exploits in school-level cricket. He holds the record for the highest score in school-level cricket with a mammoth 546 runs of 330 balls. Once coming up the ranks in domestic cricket, he also managed to impress selectors there as well with a century on his debut at the Duleep Trophy at the age of 17. He also was picked as the captain of the U-19 Indian squad and he managed to lead the side to the trophy as well following the footsteps of Virat Kohli and Mohammed Kaif.

Once breaking into the national set-up. Shaw managed to score a century on his test debut against the West Indies in 2018. But ever since that Shaw has been replaced by the likes of Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad and more. Shaw will be looking to make a swift recovery and show the world why he is one of India’s best talents for the current generation of cricketers.