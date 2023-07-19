Prithvi Shaw scared to shared thoughts county cricket northamptonshire harassed outside

The past few years have been really tough for Prithvi Shaw. Inconsistent performances led him out of the Indian dressing room and then off-field controversies impacted him as well. Though the Mumbai batter managed to score decently in the domestic circuit, back-to-back underwhelming IPL seasons added to his professional woes.

But as a cricketer, Prithvi has to move on for a better tomorrow. After playing the Duleep Trophy final for the West Zone, the right-hand batter is gearing up to fly to the United Kingdom where he will ply his trade at the County Championship with Northamptonshire.

Prithvi holds ample experience playing in England. He has been there with India A and even scored runs in plenty. However, the County Championship is a different ballgame. But the youngsters is hoping for a good outing in England.

“This is a new team for me. I’m not aware of what their culture is like. It might take some time to get set to that. I’ve been in touch with them and they have been quite welcoming towards me. So I’m hoping it will be a good experience,” Shaw told Cricbuzz in an interview.

Despite a dynamic Test debut in 2018, Prithvi is fighting hard to earn his place back in the Indian team. After the Adelaide Test in 2020, where India were all-out for 36 in 2nd innings, Prithvi couldn’t return to the side. Though he played a few white-ball games for India, a permanent place is still awaited.

Losing his place has indeed left him disappointed but he trying hard to get back into the Indian team. He says he likes to be alone nowadays because for him, trusting anybody is a scary thing.

“As a person, I just like to be in my own zone. People say a lot of things about me. But those who know me, know how I am. I don’t have friends; I don’t like to make friends. This is what’s happening with this generation. You can’t share your thoughts with anyone else,” Prithvi told Crickbuzz.

“If you ask me personally, it’s very scary. Darr lagta hai aaj kal to share my thoughts. Agle din social media mein aa jaata hai (I’m scared to share my thoughts. Somehow all of it comes up on social media). I’ve very less friends, only a couple of friends, and even with them I don’t share everything, only a few things,” he added.