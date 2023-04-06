Prithvi Shaw vs Social Media Influencer: Sapna Gill Moves Court, Seeks FIR to be Registered Against Cricketer For Molestation

A complaint has been filed against Prithvi Shaw by Sapna Gill before the Andheri Magistrate Court in Mumbai with the social media influencer seeking FIR to be registered against the India cricketer for allegedly assaulting her with a bat and molesting her outside a club in Andheri.

Gill’s lawyer Ali Kaashif Khan claims that they have a medical record from a government hospital as an evidence to support their charges against the accused.

“A complaint against the police officials from Airport police station has also been filed for not discharging their duties by registering a case against Prithvi Shaw and others on the complaint of a woman for molestation,” Khan was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

Gill has alleged, on February 15, when her friend Shobhit Thakur asked Shaw to click a selfie, the approach was met with ‘hostility’.

She further claims that after thrashing Thakur’s phone, Shaw and his friends began assaulting the teenager.

Gill alleges when she intervened, Shaw touched her inappropriately before pushing her away. She then proceeded to call the police.

When caught, Shaw, Gill claims, apologised but the next day the cricketer filed a complaint against her and her friend following which she was arrested on February 16.

Shaw alleges he was manhandled and his car attacked by a baseball bat after his refusal to click selfies with Gill and her friend.

Gill, in her complaint, has rejected the allegations. “I was unaware of the infamy of the Accused No.1 (Shaw) in the world of cricket and is not an avid follower of the said sport (Cricket).

Gill has filed another complaint against two policemen from the Airport police station for allegedly not registering an FIR against Shaw and others.

Shaw is currently representing Delhi Capitals in the ongoing Indian Premier League.

