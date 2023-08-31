Prithvi Shaw Will Return to Northamptonshire Return in 2024

Flamboyant India batter Prithvi Shaw has confirmed that he will return to Northamptonshire County Cricket Club next year after his stint this season was cut short due to a knee injury.

Shaw displayed his destructive batting display in the domestic One-Day Cup campaign. Before getting injured, he was hammered a record-breaking 244 off 153 balls against Somerset, followed by an unbeaten 126 off 76 deliveries against Durahm.

Shaw scored 429 in four contests at an incredible average of 143.00 before a knee injury halted his glorious season.

“I’m so excited to be heading back to Northamptonshire next summer. Even though it was over quickly, I really enjoyed my time there," he told the club in a release.

“It’s a great club to be a part of, and I felt so welcome by everyone immediately. I can’t wait to get back over. My goal is always to help win games for the team, and it was so disappointing to get injured and have to leave early this time." Shaw’s return to NCCC next year will be for both the County Championship and the One-Day Cup.

NCCC head coach John Sadler expressed his eagerness to welcome him back to the side.

“Prithvi is a phenomenal talent and what he delivered for us in such a short space of time was incredible. He was utterly disappointed not to stay longer due to his injury as he wanted to play some red-ball cricket, so the chance for him to do this next year is really exciting for us all.”

Earlier, CricketNext reported that the youngster has a Grade 2 Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) injury and doesn’t need surgery. The destructive opener is undergoing treatment in UK at the moment and is likely to stay there for some time.

“The result of the scans has revealed that it’s a Grade 2 PCL injury. Grade 2 is not that encouraging but still better than Grade 3. Things were initially not looking good for Prithvi but Grade 2 injury and no need of surgery means he should be back on the field soon,” says a source close to the cricketer.

“Initially, we thought he could return to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) or home in Mumbai but he will be there in UK for some time at least,” adds the source.