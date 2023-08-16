Prithvi Shaw’s Northamptonshire Stint Ends, Ruled Out of Royal London One-Day Cup Due to Injury

Prithvi Shaw’s County stint ended abruptly after the Indian batter injured his knee during a Royal London One-Day Cup game against Durham. The Northamptonshire CCC confirmed the development on Monday through an official release, expressing their disappointment in losing a match-winner in Shaw.

As stated by the Steelbacks, Prithvi injured his knee while fielding in the fixture against Durham and subsequent scan results received this morning have revealed the injury is worse than initially expected.

“In his short stint, Prithvi has made a huge impact on us as a club. It’s a huge shame he won’t be with us for the remainder of this comp,” Northants head coach John Sadler was quoted as saying.

“He’s an extremely humble young man, he’s very respectful and had been so grateful for the opportunity to represent Northamptonshire,” he added.

Prithvi could play just three innings for the Steelbacks but left the tournament as the leading run-scorer of the tournament. After an ordinary start to his stint, the Indian batter smashed a record-breaking 244 against Somerset and followed it up with another century. He scored an unbeaten 125 off 76 balls, with the help of fifteen fours and seven sixes.

“As well as his performances on the field he had a huge impact in our dressing room. Nobody wanted to win games more than him and he contributed to us doing so. We wish him well and hope to see him scoring runs again soon,” the head coach added.

The Northamptonshire release further stated that Prithvi is now under the guidance of the BCCI and will see a specialist in London on Friday.