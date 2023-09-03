CHANGE LANGUAGE
2-MIN READ

'Prominent Figure in the Rise of Zimbabwe Cricket': Cricketing Fraternity Reacts to the Passing of Heath Streak.

Curated By: Amar Sunil Panicker

News18.com

Last Updated: September 03, 2023, 17:37 IST

Zimbabwe

Heath Streak dies at 49 (Photo Credits: X)

Legendary Zimbabwean all-rounder, Heath Streak has passed away at the age of 49. He was one of the most iconic figures in Zimbabwean cricket and was a force to be reckoned with.

Former Zimbabwean legend, Heath Streak has passed away at the age of 49. The legendary all-rounder for Zimbabwe Cricket has made his mark on the cricketing fraternity with various displays showcasing his brilliance.

The news of his death was officially confirmed by his wife, Nadine Streak who shared the news on her Facebook handle.

During his playing career, Streak was at one point one of the best all-rounders at the time. He made his mark in international cricket by picking up 22 wickets in Zimbabwe’s test series against Pakistan in 1993.

He was also part of the team that managed to get to the Super Six stage of the 1999 Cricket World Cup. Streak was one of the bowlers that carried the entire bowling attack at times for Zimbabwe.

Various legends in the cricketing fraternity shared their condolences on their respective social media handles.

Popular sport-commentator, Alan Wilkins shared his condolences on the passing of the legendary Zimbabwean all-rounder.

Former Indian opening batter, Gautam Gambhir also expressed his sadness and called Streak as one among the greats in bowling.

Legendary Pakistan pacer, Wasim Akram recalled the times he shared with Streak and called him a thorough gentleman as he expressed his sadness.

The Zimbabwean all-rounder is reported to have been diagnosed with liver cancer and was even reported to have passed away earlier which was proved to be a case of misinformation.

Virender Sehwag, former Indian opening batter also expressed his condolences to Streak’s family and friends. He referred to Streak as one of the most prominent figures of Zimbabwe Cricket in the late 90’s and early 2000’s

