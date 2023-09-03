'Prominent Figure in the Rise of Zimbabwe Cricket': Cricketing Fraternity Reacts to the Passing of Heath Streak.

Former Zimbabwean legend, Heath Streak has passed away at the age of 49. The legendary all-rounder for Zimbabwe Cricket has made his mark on the cricketing fraternity with various displays showcasing his brilliance.

The news of his death was officially confirmed by his wife, Nadine Streak who shared the news on her Facebook handle.

During his playing career, Streak was at one point one of the best all-rounders at the time. He made his mark in international cricket by picking up 22 wickets in Zimbabwe’s test series against Pakistan in 1993.

He was also part of the team that managed to get to the Super Six stage of the 1999 Cricket World Cup. Streak was one of the bowlers that carried the entire bowling attack at times for Zimbabwe.

Various legends in the cricketing fraternity shared their condolences on their respective social media handles.

God Rest his Soul.RIP Heath Streak.Just 49 years old the great Zimbabwean 🇿🇼 cricketer fought a great battle.Thinking of Nadine and children and all the Streak family.🙏🇿🇼 #HeathStreak— Alan Wilkins (@alanwilkins22) September 3, 2023

Popular sport-commentator, Alan Wilkins shared his condolences on the passing of the legendary Zimbabwean all-rounder.

Saddened by the passing of Heath Streak. One of the greats in bowling, he was a towering figure in cricket. May god give strength to his family and friends!#HeathStreak— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) September 3, 2023

Former Indian opening batter, Gautam Gambhir also expressed his sadness and called Streak as one among the greats in bowling.

Sad to hear about lovely friend Heath Streak’s untimely death at just 49 years of age. I played a lot of cricket against him and liked his fierce competitive nature. On one trip we stayed at his farm house and he was a generous host … a thorough gentleman he was, and will be…— Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) September 3, 2023

Legendary Pakistan pacer, Wasim Akram recalled the times he shared with Streak and called him a thorough gentleman as he expressed his sadness.

The Zimbabwean all-rounder is reported to have been diagnosed with liver cancer and was even reported to have passed away earlier which was proved to be a case of misinformation.

Sad to hear the passing away of #HeathStreak. He was a prominent figure in the rise of Zimbabwe cricket in the late 90’s and early 2000’s and very competetive. Heartfelt Condolences to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/52WUCZ259O— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 3, 2023

Virender Sehwag, former Indian opening batter also expressed his condolences to Streak’s family and friends. He referred to Streak as one of the most prominent figures of Zimbabwe Cricket in the late 90’s and early 2000’s