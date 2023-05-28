'Promise to Come Back Stronger Next Year': Neeta Ambani & Akash Ambani Post Heartfelt Note to Thank MI Fans

Mumbai Indians (MI) were eliminated from the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Friday night after losing to Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad. Shubman Gill’s third century this season powered the defending champions to a mammoth 233-run total in 20 overs. In reply, the MI batters surrendered to the brilliance of Mohit Sharma as the five-time champions were bundled out for 171 in 18.2 overs.

Once reeling at the bottom half of the table, MI returned to winning ways after defeating Delhi Capitals last month. Moreover, they became the first IPL team to chase down 200-plus targets on four occasions in a season. But a couple of losses, against CSK and Lucknow Super Giants, towards the business end of the season made them wait for the ticket to knockouts. They ultimately made it to the final four after GT knocked out Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their last league game last Sunday. But the defeat on Friday ended their journey this year.

On Sunday, the Mumbai Indians shared a heartfelt note from franchise owners Neeta and Akash Ambani, thanking the fans for their endless support. The mother-son duo also stated that the team is taking back a lot of positives from the season, aiming to come back stronger in IPL 2024.

“A big thank you to our fans for the love and support throughout. Our paltan is the soul of Mumbai Indians! Beyond the wins and losses, MI has always been about spreading joy and cheer. And the team did that again. They put up a great show, fought hard in spite of the setbacks, and as always, gave a platform to amazing young talent like Tilak, Nehal, Madhwal, and Green! We are taking back lots of positives from this season with a promise to come back stronger next year.

Nita Ambani and Akash Ambani,” the note read.

The MI batters dominated the powerplay overs this season. In 15 innings, MI have amassed 815 runs at a run rate of 9.05 with Ishan Kishan contributing 333 runs. At the same time, Suryakumar Yadav ended the season as the top-scorer for MI with 605 runs in 15 innings, including a century against Gujarat Titans in the league stage.