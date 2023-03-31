PBKS vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable XIs for Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2023, April 1

Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders will face off in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season on April 1. Both teams would want to make a winning start to their tournament as they were not able to qualify for the playoffs last year. The Kings have a new leader in Shikhar Dhawan. The veteran India batter has captained the national side on quite a few occasions and has done a decent job.

Fans would be hoping that Dhawan will be able to end Punjab’s title drought this year. Kolkata also have a new skipper in Nitish Rana. There is very little to choose between both the teams and the match promises to be a thrilling contest.

Ahead of the IPL match between Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the match between Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders be played?

The match between Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders will be played on April 1.

Where will the match between Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders be played?

The match between Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders will be played at the PCA Stadium, Mohali.

What time will the match between Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders begin?

The match between Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders will begin at 3:30 pm IST on April 1.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders?

The match between Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders?

The match between Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders will be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and website.

PBKS vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Sam Curran

Vice-Captain: Shikhar Dhawan

Suggested Playing XI for PBKS vs KKR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma

Batters: Shikhar Dhawan, Shahrukh Khan, Venkatesh Iyer

All-rounders: Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Sunil Narine

Bowlers: Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Vaibhav Arora

PBKS vs KKR Predicted Playing XI:

PBKS: Shikhar Dhawan, Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar

KKR: Venkatesh Iyer, Narayan Jadgadeesan, Nitish Rana, Mandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakravarthy, Vaibhav Arora

