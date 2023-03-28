'Quite Arrogant': Virat Kohli's Former RCB Teammate Recalls First Meeting With The Batting Superstar

Virat Kohli arrived in Bengaluru last week to start his preparations for the next edition of the Indian Premier League. RCB will begin their IPL 2023 campaign with a match against Mumbai Indians on April 2 at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

RCB held a live event for their fans at the venue which was attended by Kohli, Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell among others.

During an interaction with Gayle on RCB podcast, De Villiers opened up on his very first impression of Kohli. The former South Africa captain revealed that he found the India batting star ‘cocky’ and ‘arrogant’.

“I have heard this question before. I am going to give an honest answer again. I thought he was quite cocky and arrogant when I met him the first time. With that hairstyle and he had bit of a strut going…yes flamboyant, absolutely,” De Villiers recalled.

The 39-year-old’s perception of Kohli changed soon after he got to know the former Indian captain more. “I think he had a barrier around him when I met him the first time and that barrier opened up and I got to know the person. Lots of respect after that first meeting. I didn’t not like him but you know what I’m saying. He’s a top man now but first impression was ufff… he’s got to come down to earth a bit,” De Villiers added.

AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle chat about their time at RCB, bond with Virat, fitting into the RCB brand seamlessly and their most memorable moment with the team, in Part 1 of Bold Diaries. Stay tuned for a fun rapid fire between the two in Part 2.#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB pic.twitter.com/WkQO4f9uz1 — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 28, 2023

Kohli and de Villiers have since struck a close bond, on and off the field.

While De Villiers announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in November 2021, Kohli still remains a vital cog in the RCB side.

After playing 223 matches in IPL, Kohli has 6624 runs, five centuries and 44 half centuries to his name. The former Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper has a terrific strike rate of 129.15 in the tournament.

After leading RCB to the Qualifier last season, captain Faf du Plessis will now be aiming to win the franchise’s maiden IPL trophy this time.

