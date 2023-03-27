R Ashwin Having 'Majja' in Life While Playing Chess And Sipping Coconut Water

Trust Ravichandran Ashwin to provide wholesome entertainment, whether on or off the field. In a recently shared photo on his IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals’ Instagram page, Ashwin was spotted chilling at the team hotel.

And he was seen playing a game of chess while enjoying coconut water.

The photo was originally uploaded by Ashwin on Twitter and it was captioned, “Chess ramvanu, Elaneer peevanu, majja ni life.”

As soon as the photo was shared, plenty of Rajasthan Royals fans marked their presence in the comment section, flooding it with hilarious comments regarding Ashwin’s avatar as a chess player.

A fan labelled the veteran cricketer as a true “all-rounder.”

A fan then brought out the reference to another Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who used to play chess before starting his career as a cricketer. Highlighting Ashwin’s sky-high form in recent times, a Rajasthan supporter anticipated the team to enjoy a good run in this year’s IPL.

Ashwin has already kickstarted his final preparation for the IPL 2023. He is gearing up for the showpiece event with his RR teammates at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Earlier, in another viral footage, a group of RR fans, who gathered at the training ground to watch the team’s practice session, was spotted signing Jhalak Dikhla Ja for Ashwin. The cricketer responded to their bizarre antics in the best way possible, replying, “Kal Aata Hun.”

Fans at SMS > > > 😂😂👌 pic.twitter.com/IkvbhsAhmz— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) March 24, 2023

Ashwin was a crucial part of the Indian team that recently defeated Australia in the hard-fought Border-Gavaskar Trophy, winning the four-match series at home 2-1. The all-rounder finished up with 25 wickets.

Owing to his performance, the 36-year-old shared the Player of the Series award with India teammate Ravindra Jadeja.

Ashwin’s red-hot form will come as a huge confidence boost for RR, who were the runners-up of the previous IPL edition.

The Sanju Samson-led side will open their campaign this year against Sunrisers Hyderabad, which is slated to be held on April 2 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

