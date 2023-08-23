'He's Our Wicketkeeper-batsman': R Ashwin Backs KL Rahul; Says Shreyas Iyer Has Been Consistent at No. 4

Indian offspinner Ravichandran Ashwin has said that KL Rahul batting at number five for India in the Asia Cup shouldn’t be a surprise.

On his YouTube channel, Ashwin has analysed the India squad for the Asia Cup that is slated to get underway from August 30.

While talking about the ‘crucial number four and five’ of India’s batting order he said, “KL Rahul will come to Asia Cup with a small niggle.”

Ashwin was referring to Rahul’s comeback from thigh injury for which he underwent a surgery earlier this year.

Ashwin says India have a Plan B in case Rahul doesn’t get fit.

“In case he doesn’t get fit in time, they have picked an additional 18th member as a backup for him in Sanju Samson,” Ashwin said.

Rahul’s inclusion in the squad for the continental tourney in Sri Lanka and Pakistan has raised questions.

However, Ashwin feels that the batter has consistently delivered for India in the past and so his spot in the squad shouldn’t be subject to scrutiny.

“KL Rahul is a lock at number 5," Ashwin said.

He mentioned how India were desperate for a number five since Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni retired.

It was Rahul who filled the position.

“He is our wicketkeeper-batsman. If he is fit and ready, the number five position is also a lock”, Ashwin said.

He also touched upon the much debated number four spot and suggested that Shreyas Iyer is a solid choice.

“One of the best players in the Indian lineup against spin, and a very consistent number 4 for India”, Ashwin said.

Ashwin also advised not to bicker over the players who have made the cut.

“…people need to understand that we’re talking about the Indian cricket team. At the World Cup, all players are representing Team India. Fans should have the acceptance. Once the IPL gets over, wipe the slate clean and move on. Fans sometimes engage in wars even after the IPL ends. Surya has that X-factor. Selectors know what they’re doing,” said Ashwin.

“Just because your favourite player isn’t there you shouldn’t degrade the others. The selectors have tried to pick a balanced side,” he added.

India will begin their Asia Cup campaign against Pakistan.