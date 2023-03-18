Rachin Ravindra Included in New Zealand Squad for Sri Lanka ODIs, Michael Bracewell Released to Join RCB

Left-arm spin all-rounder Rachin Ravindra was on Saturday called into the New Zealand ODI squad to face Sri Lanka as a replacement for off-spin all-rounder Michael Bracewell.

Ravindra gets a call-up after Bracewell was released from the New Zealand white-ball squad to join Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 2023 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as a replacement for injured England batter Will Jacks.

Jacks had sustained a muscle injury while fielding in England’s ODI against Bangladesh in Mirpur and was ruled out of the rest of the tour and later IPL as well.

Now, Ravindra will assemble with the ODI squad in Auckland on Wednesday, ahead of the first match of the ODI Series against Sri Lanka at Eden Park on March 25. Ravindra has played six T20Is and three Tests for New Zealand but is uncapped in ODIs.

New Zealand head coach Gary Stead said that he had been impressed by the way Ravindra had continued to develop with bat and ball this season across all formats.

“This will be another good chance for him to spend time in the BLACKCAPS environment," said Stead in a statement.

Bracewell, who has played 16 T20Is for New Zealand, and scored 113 runs while picking up 21 wickets, never previously featured in the IPL and was unsold at December’s auction. He will now join RCB at his base price of INR 1 crores.

“Michael’s been a key contributor to our white ball teams since making his debut last year," said Stead.

“It’s exciting he’ll get a chance to take up the learning opportunities the IPL provides — particularly as a spin bowling all-rounder. With a World Cup in India this year it’s great to have players getting more experience in those conditions," he added.

Royal Challengers Bangalore will open their IPL 2023 campaign against five-time champions Mumbai Indians at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 2.

