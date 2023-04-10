'Rahul Can Take Chances': Shastri's Suggestion for Struggling LSG Captain Ahead of RCB Clash

Ravi Shastri has shelled out some golden suggestions for KL Rahul struggling to find the groove in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain has aggregated 63 runs in three innings with his highest score being 35, which came in the last game against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). While Rahul is known for anchoring the innings, Shastri believes that the Indian opener can try accelerating the innings early in a bid to increase his strike rate, which is 103.28 so far this season.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, the ex-India head coach referred to LSG’s strong batting lineup, which can help Rahul “take chances for the big hits at the start.”

“I think he (KL Rahul) will aim to play a big innings but with a rapid approach. With the presence of Kyle Mayers, Stoinis, and De Kock yet to come, LSG have a powerful batting line-up. So, KL Rahul can take chances (for the big hits at the start),” Shastri said.

Shastri further showered immense praise on Rahul’s fellow opener in the Lucknow unit Kayle Mayers. The Caribbean batter has already scored 139 runs in three games including two half-centuries. He has maintained an impressive strike rate of 187.84.

Terming Mayers a destructive batter, Shastri said, “I enjoy watching him bat. If he gets good batting conditions, he has the ability to set the game in 5-6 overs and create a platform for his side to produce a big total.”

Mayers’ red-hot form is threatening Quinton de Kock’s place in the LSG opening slots. The South African batter missed the first two games of the franchise due to international commitment and could not find a place in the playing 11 in the last match with Mayers being preferred as a better choice alongside Rahul.

Talking about LSG’s overseas opening combination, Shastri was asked whether the franchise would drop Marcus Stoinis to experiment with the pair of Mayers and de Kock in the next game against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Stoinis has made just 43 runs in three appearances and hasn’t bowled a single over so far.

“LSG can field that combination but they will need to assess the conditions first. I always like to have a strong bowling department with six proper bowlers,” Shastri explained.

LSG will square off against RCB in an away fixture, slated to take place on April 10 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

