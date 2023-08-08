'Rahul Dravid Has Become a Soft Target Only Because...': Dodda Ganesh Comes in Support of India Head Coach

Former cricketer Dodda Ganesh came in support of Team India head coach Rahul Dravid after he faced scrutiny for some decisions in recent matches including World Test Championship Final and white-ball matches on the West Indies tour. The ODI World Cup is around the corner but Team India is yet to find the ideal combination for the marquee tournament which put coach Dravid under the scanners.

Dravid took over the coaching charge from Ravi Shastri in 2021 after the T20 World Cup but his tenure has not lived up to the expectations thus far. India failed to reach the final of Asia Cup last year followed by a humiliating exit in the semifinal round of the T20 World Cup. While this year India lost the World Test Championship Final as the decision of resting veteran Ravichandran Ashwin in the mega clash raised questions over team management’s decisions.

In the ongoing West Indies tour, India rested Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the last two ODIs in an attempt to test the bench strength but they failed to find the right answers. India’s performance in the first two T20Is was also underwhelming as they are currently trailing the five-match series 0-2.

Ganesh came in support of Dravid and said he has become a soft target.

“Stop admonishing Rahul Dravid for every damn thing. He had no role in the captain juggling his bowlers today. Of late, Rahul has become a soft target only because he doesn’t say much in the media #DoddaMathu #CricketTwitter #WIvIND," Ganesh tweeted.

Meanwhile, staring at a rare series defeat in the Caribbean, India will need to bat with the fearlessness required in the shortest format when they face the West Indies in the must-win third T20 International here Tuesday.

The slow pitches on offer have not been the best for batting but as skipper Hardik Pandya pointed out after the loss on Sunday, India should have found a way to score additional 10-20 runs.