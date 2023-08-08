'Rahul Dravid Doesn't Deserve..': Ex-Pakistan Cricketer Calls India Coach 'Slow', Suggests Replacement

Rahul Dravid’s tenure as India’s coach could be defined by how the Men in Blue perform at the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023 at home. Ahead of the World Cup however, plenty of questions have been asked regarding Dravid’s position as India continues to experiment against West Indies trying to find the right combination ahead of the Asia Cup 2023.

The injuries to the likes of Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul and Jasprit Bumrah haven’t helped certainly, and that’s the reason being described by the management why Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were rested for the last two matches of the recently concluded ODI series which India won in the captaincy of Hardik Pandya.

Former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria has given his verdict on Dravid’s captaincy, calling the Indian coach a certified legend but Kaneria feels that Dravid is not a very proactive coach.

Instead, the former Pakistan bowler suggested that Ashish Nehra should be given India’s coaching duties, particularly in the T20I format given Nehra’s success with Gujarat Titans in IPL.

“Why is this Indian team not showing enough intent? Hardik Pandya has achieved a lot of success with Gujarat Titians because of Ashish Nehra’s presence," Kaneria said on his YouTube channel.

Danish further argued that Dravid doesn’t deserve to be India’s head coach in T20I, instead, Nehra who is often seen sending instructions to his players during IPL should be brought in ahead of the T20 World Cup next year.

“India must show more intent in T20Is, and a coach plays a big role in that. Rahul Dravid, no doubt, was a world-class player, but Dravid doesn’t deserve to be a coach in T20s. He is very slow. On the other hand, you see Ashish Nehra constantly do something and pass on messages in the field. I think he should get an opportunity," Kaneria added.

While it’s tough to imagine Dravid’s tenure coming to an end before the ODI World Cup 2023, how the Men in Blue perform in the home World Cup could be a crucial factor in deciding whether the ‘Wall of India’ will continue until the next T20 World Cup or whether someone like Nehra is given an opportunity.