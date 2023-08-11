Rajasthan Policeman Cleans Up Batter in Nets, Mumbai Indians Share His Bowling Video on Instagram - WATCH

The craze for cricket in India never ceases to surprise. Becoming a cricketer has been a dream for most people while growing up. So, no matter what paths they end up taking, the love for the game never dies.

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians have shared a video on Instagram, highlighting the skill of a policeman from Rajasthan on a cricket ball. In the video, the policeman can be seen delivering a stunner that hits the middle stumps to dismiss the batter. He repeated his feat, by dismissing two more batters in the next couple of balls. The franchise shared the video with a creative caption that read, “Hello 100, we’d like to report a case of fiery pace.”

Soon, cricket enthusiasts flooded the comment section with their reactions for the policeman’s bowling skills.

One of the comments suggested that the policeman can bring Mumbai Indians to the limelight as it brought Indian all-rounding superstar Hardik Pandya. He wrote, “This talent could only bring Mumbai Indians to the limelight like it brought Pandya”

In another comment, a fan wrote, “Some great talents end up with responsibilities”

A fan highlighted cricket as an emotion in the Indian community. He wrote, “It shows cricket is not a game it is an emotion”.

The policeman, named Durjan Hasal, also thanked the Mumbai Indians for sharing his video on their official Instagram account.

