'Sanju Will be Back in Ireland': RR Share Throwback Video to Celebrate Their Captain's Ireland Call-up - WATCH

Sanju Samson has been named in the upcoming 3-match T20I series in Ireland, scheduled to take place in mid-August. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a 16-member squad for the same on Monday. After spotting Samson’s name on the team sheet, his IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals dropped a throwback video on Twitter.

It was from the last time when Samson toured Ireland to play a T20I series in 2022. Hardik Pandya served as an interim captain in the two-match contest. Samson failed to earn a place in the playing eleven of the first game. But he was given a chance in the following game after Rituraj Gaikwad was ruled out of the series due to a niggle in his calf.

The video was of Hardik Pandya’s pre-match conversation when the all-rounder was speaking about India’s playing eleven in the second T20I. After Pandya revealed that Sanju Samson would replace Ruturaj Gaikwad in the match, the Irish crowd burst out into a loud cheer.

The noise from the stands also caught the attention of Pandya, who smilingly said, “A lot of people are liking it I think.” With the video, the Rajasthan franchise tweeted, “Sanju Samson will be back in Ireland.”

Sanju Samson will be back in Ireland 🇮🇳pic.twitter.com/46VptZ9RA6— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) August 1, 2023

Sanju Samson no doubt made the most out of that opportunity. He opened the innings alongside Ishan Kishan and went on to notch up his maiden fifty in the shortest format that came almost one year after his debut. Samson played a blistering 77-run knock off 44 balls, building the foundation for a good score.

Deepak Hooda utilised the foundation well and registered 104 runs in just 57 deliveries. Powered by their contribution, India posted a mammoth 225 runs on the board. In response, Ireland also put on a commendable display of batting but ultimately fell 4 runs short of the huge target.

Following the Ireland tour, Sanju Samson got to play two T20Is against West Indies. Despite putting up some impressive performances, the Kerala batter failed to make it to the T20 World Cup squad.

Samson once again donned the Blue Jersey in the shortest format when India hosted Sri Lanka for the first of the three T20Is in January this year. But he failed to make an impact in the match, managing only 5 runs in 6 balls. In the following games of the series, Rahul Tripathi received a call-up to replace Samson.

Sanju Samson is currently in West Indies where India are involved in a multi-format tour. In the second ODI, the team management rested Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, with Samson and Axar Patel making the cut. But Samson couldn’t produce anything significant with the bat. He spent a brief period at the crease, scoring 9 runs off 19 balls.