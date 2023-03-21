'The Pink of 2023': Rajasthan Royals Unveil Jersey for IPL 2023 Season

Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday, March 21 unveiled their new jersey for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 campaign. Calling their new threads the ‘Pink of 2023’, the inaugural IPL champs who finished runners-up in last season’s final made a great gesture by gifting their jerseys of the new lot to their groundsmen.

The Royals shared a 2-minute long unveiling video, paying tribute to their groundsmen, with skipper Sanju Samson thanking all those working behind the scenes to keep their home ground in top shape ahead of their return in IPL 2023.

IPL is set to return with its home and away format, meaning the Royals will be playing in front of their home support after a long gap of 3 years.

Calling the groundsmen of the Sawai Mansingh Stadium their ‘main stars’ skipper Sanju Samson revealed that he and the management decided to come up with a nice gesture as they gifted their first jerseys of the season to the groundsmen.

RCB-W vs MI-W Live Score, WPL 2023: Sophie Devine Run Out For a Golden Duck

“So, at the Royals I feel the firsts are always very important and very special, so this season myself and the whole management decided that we’ll give our first jersey of the season to the groundsmen. I just wanted to thank them for all the care they have given us," captain Sanju Samson said in the jersey unveiling video.

2023 - From Skipper Sanju to the caretakers of our home.Pre-order on: https://t.co/MR9ukt0nI9 pic.twitter.com/DS2Z35T2jk — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) March 21, 2023

The clip also featured short stories of the groundsmen who wanted the Royals to finally go one step further than last year and end the long wait for their second IPL title.

Talking about the Rajasthan Royals’ jersey of IPL 2023, pink is again the primary colour keeping in line with the tradition and the identity of Jaipur, the ‘Pink City’.

ALSO READ| ‘Give Sanju Samson a Chance Because…’: Wasim Jaffer on Suryakumar Yadav’s ODI Struggles

Apart from pink, dark blue is the secondary colour, covering the neck and the upper arm regions of the shirt, much like their last season’s jersey.

Samson’s men will kick-start their IPL 2023 campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 2 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Get the latest Cricket News here