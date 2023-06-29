Rajasthan Royals Planning To Offer Four-Year Contract For England Skipper Jos Buttler: Report

The Orange Cap winner of last year’s Indian Premier League (IPL) Jos Buttler is expected to sign a four-year deal with his franchise Rajasthan Royals. A report published by The Telegraph claims that the Rajasthan-based side is contemplating proposing a lucrative four-year contract for the English white-ball skipper. But there is no official word on Buttler’s stance on this matter and only time will tell whether the 32-year-old will be signing this much-talked-about deal.

But signing such a whopping contract will certainly come at a cost. Agreeing to this deal could eventually force Buttler in giving up his English leadership. It is being reported that following the successful completion of this acquisition, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) may well have to seek permission from the concerned franchise to secure a player’s service for international duties.

Jos Buttler made his IPL debut in 2016. He was in sublime form in the last season’s competition. His brilliance with the bat helped Rajasthan Royals in reaching the IPL 2022 final. Buttler emerged as the highest scorer of IPL 2022 having scored 863 runs at a strike rate of 149.05. He had notched four centuries that season. Overall, Buttler has 3223 runs to his name in 96 IPL matches.

But signing the new Rajasthan Royals contract will not be quite smooth for Jos Buttler. The ECB’s tough stand on letting players join global franchises on a multi-year contract makes matters difficult for Buttler. ECB is known to be averse to the idea of allowing their players to accept such offers. England’s Jason Roy had decided to end his ECB incremental contract last month. It was understood that Roy had opted for such a move in order to take part in the USA-based Major League Cricket (MLC).

“England men’s white-ball batter Jason Roy has informed the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) that he wishes to take up an agreement with Major League Cricket in the USA later this summer. The ECB has agreed for him to play in the competition on the proviso that he gives up the remainder of his ECB incremental contract, which both parties have agreed to,” the ECB communicated in an official statement.